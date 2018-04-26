Weekend Plans: What to Do 4/26-4/29

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 26

Dance: Swan Lake

What’s spring without “Swan Lake?” The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Baltimore School for the Arts Dancers join forces to present the classic Tchaikovsky suite, as well as his “Fantasy-Overture” from “Romeo and Juliet.” If that’s not romantic enough for you, enjoy the program’s third feature, Tchaikovsky’s lesser-known “Serenade for Strings,” reimagined for ballet by choreographer George Balanchine. The result? A program simply called Tchaikovsky with Balanchine that’s sure to uplift.

April 26 at the Meyerhoff and April 29 at the Strathmore. $35-$99.

Theater: True West

Watch the drama unfold as estranged brothers Austin and Lee meet under their mother’s roof for the first time in ages in Sam Shepard’s classic dramedy True West. At first, screenwriter Austin and criminal Lee couldn’t seem more different … but as the play progresses, their baser instincts take over, revealing that they’re not so unlike each other after all. The ensuing devolution is as evocative as it is entertaining.

April 26–May 13 at the Rep Stage in Columbia. $15-40.

Art: Our Work

See art from clients of Healthcare for the Homeless at Our Work, an open-house style exhibition that allows the chance to meet the artists and hear the stories behind their work. Some art is available for purchase (but it’s cash only, so be prepared!).

5-7 p.m. at 421 Fallsway.

FRIDAY 27

Art: Sugarloaf Crafts Festival

Established in Maryland in 1976, the iconic Sugarloaf Crafts Festival returns to Timonium on the last stop of its spring tour, bringing with it its usual host of hundreds of artisans of all sorts. Browse aisles upon aisles of arts and crafts, all while enjoying live music and fabulous food vendors.

April 27-29 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. $8-10.

Music: Alan Jackson

Fresh off the spur-clad heels of a 2017 tour, country music legend Alan Jackson is back on the road in 2018 for the “Honky Tonk Highway Tour.” Known for hits “Chattahoochee,” “Remember When,” and, of course, “It’s Five O’ Clock Somewhere,” the newly minted Country Music Hall of Fame inductee brings his blend of country, bluegrass and traditional twang to Baltimore for one night that’s sure to be a “Good Time.”

April 27 at Royal Farms Arena. $61-$126+.

Music: Charm City Bluegrass Festival

Raise the roots at the sixth annual Charm City Bluegrass Festival, Baltimore’s favorite celebration of all things folk and fun. Promising to be “bigger and better than ever,” the festival returns to Druid Hill Park with headliners The Devil Makes Three and The Travelin’ McCourys. Nearly 20 other acts will hit the stage, too, including local favorites The Honey Dewdrops and Caleb Stine, paired well with suds from sponsor Union Craft Brewing.

April 27-28 at Druid Hill Park. $30-$170.

Food and Drink: Opening of LB Skybar

Though spring isn’t doing a very convincing job of arriving on the scene, we’re determined to forge forward…and that means honoring our favorite warm-weather traditions. Among them? Outdoor dining at high altitudes, best achieved at the Lord Baltimore Hotel’s LB Skybar.

Expect new food offerings and plenty of fun in the sun.

Opening April 27.

SATURDAY 28

Festival: Women of the World Festival

The past two years have been a big deal for women in the United States, from the Women’s Marches in 2017 and 2018 to the growing awareness and condemnation of sexual harassment and assault. When better, then, to celebrate the power of females in our city and around the globe? Enter the 2018 WOW Women of the World Festival: Baltimore, a celebration of all things woman that provides speakers, panel discussions, networking and mentoring opportunities and more. This year’s featured speakers include well-known feminist writer Roxane Gay and Tarana Burke, founder of the viral (and vital) #MeToo movement.

April 28 at Notre Dame of Maryland University. $20.

Community: Sam’s Open House

In conjunction with their one-year anniversary and National Autism Awareness Month, Sam’s Canterbury Cafe will hold an open house with complimentary beverages, snacks and more, as well as a coffee tasting from Zeke’s. The cafe, which seeks to meaningfully employ people with autism (including the owners’ son, Sam) alongside other employees, will also offer “go-blue” specials, feature art from autistic artists and donate a portion of the proceeds to Itineris.

April 28 in Annapolis. Free. 3-6 p.m.

Festival: Annapolis Book Festival

Is there anything better than a book festival? Enjoy author presentations, craft talks, panel discussions, games, book sales, kids’ activities and more. Featured authors this year include April Ryan, author of “The Presidency in Black and White: My Up-Close View of Four Presidents and Race in America,” Amy Siskind, author of “The List: A Week-by-Week Reckoning of Trump’s First Year”,” and many more.

Free. 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Key School.

Food and Drink: Taste of the Town

Support the Baltimore County Public Library (and your own gastronomic interest) at Taste of the Town, a fundraiser/food frenzy highlighting local food and drink. This year’s event, a Masquerade Speakeasy, promises to bring Prohibition-level thrills with music, casino games, and a silent auction.

7-11 p.m., the Towson Branch of the BCPL. $75.

SUNDAY 29

Art: Jack Whitten’s Legacy

Sculptor Melvin Edwards joins Odyssey curator Katy Siegel to discuss the legacy of Jack Whitten’s inventive, socially significant art.

Free. 2-3:30 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Art.