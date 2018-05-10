Weekend Plans: What to Do 5/10-5/13

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 10

Theater: The Book of Joseph

Based on Richard Hollander’s nonfiction collection “Every Day Lasts a Year: A Jewish Family’s Correspondence from Poland,” the play The Book of Joseph chronicles one family’s journey to self-discovery through an old suitcase of swastika-emblazoned letters. The letters, written during the Holocaust, reveal a little- known side of history, adapted and dramatized by playwright Karen Hartman.

May 9–June 10, Everyman Theatre. $43-$65.

Dance: Peabody Dance! Festival

See some of Baltimore’s best dancers take the stage for the Peabody Dance! Festival: A Community Celebration of Movement. Though details on the event are a bit scarce as of press time, any program led by Artistic Director and Peabody Chair of Conservatory Dance danah bella (lowercase letters preferred) is sure to be a stunning show.

Free. May 10 at the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University.

Art: MICA ArtWalk

Celebrate the newest crop of talented MICA graduates at the annual ArtWalk, a commencement exhibition and art sale featuring the work of the class of 2018.

Free. 5:30-8:30 p.m. on the MICA campus.

Music: Bebe Neuwirth

You probably know Bebe Neuwirth from her role as Lilith in “Cheers” and later “Frasier,” but the actress has also sustained a successful Broadway career. Appearances include “Nickie” in “Sweet Charity,” “Velma” in “Chicago,” “Morticia” in “The Addams Family,” and now as herself in “Stories with Piano” at the annual Baltimore Hebrew Congregation Night of the Stars.

8 – 10 p.m. at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation. $65-$215. Premium tickets include cocktail hour and supper from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Film/Music: Raiders of the Lost Ark with the BSO

Han Solo may be all over the news right now, but Harrison Ford’s other lovable alter ego takes center stage as the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performs live alongside a fully screening of “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

May 10 at the Strathmore and May 11-13 at the Meyerhoff.

FRIDAY 11

Event: Rob Lowe

Who doesn’t love Rob Lowe? From his early days in the Brat Pack to his lengthy turn as Sam Seaborn on “The West Wing” to his earnest, energetic role as Chris Traeger on “Parks and Recreation,” Lowe is among the most beloved (and, let’s be honest, handsome) stars to emerge from the ’80s. Hear him recount tales of his career and share sagas from his latest book, “Stories I Only Tell My Friends.”

May 11, Music Center at Strathmore. $38-$88+.

Comedy: Second City

The Second City comedy troupe has launched countless careers, from Bill Murray and Stephen

Colbert to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Catch a new crop of comics in Look Both Ways Before Talking, their hilarious comedy improv show that pokes fun at just how disastrous it can be to be overheard — and what you can and can’t discuss in mixed company.

May 11, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. $32.

SATURDAY 12

Food and Drink: Maryland Craft Beer Festival

Baltimore has a lot of great beer festivals, but summer’s here and it’s time for a road trip. The Maryland Craft Beer Festival in Frederick’s pedestrian-friendly downtown is the perfect destination. The one-day event promises 40+ breweries with more than 180 unique beers to try. Live music and proximity to local boutiques and restaurants round out the day.

May 12 at Carroll Creek Park, Frederick. $40-55; $15 for designated drivers.

Comedy: Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood

When “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” debuted in 1998, it seemed to do the impossible: Make improv cool again. Among the most-loved original cast members was quirky, deadpan Colin Mochrie, and when Brad Sherwood joined the crew as one of the revolving members, he quickly became a fan favorite. Now, the pair are on tour together in Scared Scriptless, a hilarious improv show hitting Frederick’s Weinberg Center May 12.$30-$50.

Festival: Remfest

Summer is festival season in Baltimore, and now a new one joins the fray: Remfest, an event celebrating the 100th anniversary of of Remington’s 27th Street rowhomes. The Central Baltimore neighborhood, which has been undergoing a bit of a renaissance of late, will honor itself with live music, a maker’s market and food and drinks from local favorites, the Dizz, R. House, Union Craft Brewing and the Baltimore Whiskey Company.

May 12 at 28th Street and Remington Avenue. Free.

Festival: Fells Point Jazz & Art Festival

As part of a push to increase visibility and foot traffic in Fells Point, neighborhood officials have introduced three new festivals for 2018. The summer edition is the Fells Point Jazz & Art Festival, which will feature plenty of live music on the water, as well as art installations and vendors. It’s bound to be a splash.

1-7 p.m. at the Fells Point Waterfront. Free, but $3 wristband required to purchase alcohol.

Art: Faithfully Rendered

Five artists explore realism in a series of evocative works.

Opening reception 5-8 p.m. May 12 – June 9 at MAX Gallery.

Fundraiser: Ride for the Feast

Get fit for a cause with this two-day cycling event, beginning in Ocean City and ending at Moveable Feast’s headquarters in East Baltimore. Over 200 riders will join forces to work toward a fundraising goal of $900,000.

May 12-13 across Maryland.

Festival: Baltimore Wine & Food Festival

Baltimore is home to so many talented purveyors of potent potables, from brewers to winemakers to distillers. Celebrate all that homegrown goodness (as well as numerous international offerings) at the Baltimore Wine & Food Festival, a celebration of spirit complete with food trucks, live music and more.

12 – 5 p.m. at Rash Field in the Inner Harbor. $39-$79.

SUNDAY 13

Celebration: Mother’s Day

There’s no better place to celebrate your Mom than Baltimore. The city is hopping with brunches, boat rides, bouquet building and more — but Momma knows best!

Citywide.

Event: William Shatner

Trekkies unite! Head to the Lyric for a showing of “The Wrath of Khan,” followed by a live appearance from Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner! The fan-favorite celebrity will be sharing stories about his time on set, as well as opening the floor to an audience Q & A.

7:30 p.m. at the Lyric. $39-$250.