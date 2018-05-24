Weekend Plans: What to Do 5/24-5/27 Get ready for a serious dose of summer fun.

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 24

Event: Designer Show House

Visit the former home of Edgar Allan Poe at this year’s edition of the BSO Designer Show House. The Oakland Estate, owned by Poe’s great-great-great-grandnephew, will be transformed as its 20+ rooms and spaces are taken over by local designers. Guests can tour the space and visit the on-site boutique, café and Encore! Shop, as well as enjoy the new Thursday night Sip’n’Shop and June 3 performance from the BSO.

May 20–June 10, GreenspringValley. $25-$30.

Music: Jason Aldean

Take your “Big Green Tractor” down to Merriweather to see Aldean, along with Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina and Dee Jay Silver.

7 p.m. at Merriweather Post Pavilion. $55-$125.

Art: Baltimore’s Arabbers

See the next installment of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum’s “Reflections of Baltimore” series, “Baltimore’s Arabbers: Calls From a City Street.” The exhibition highlights the dying Arabber culture in Baltimore with art, photography and more.

On view through June 10, free with price of admission.

FRIDAY 25

Music: Baltimore Symphony Youth Orchestra Concert

Prepare to be amazed and inspired as the region’s most talented youth musicians come together to showcase their talents.

Carver Center (Towson), 7 p.m., $20 general admission, $5 students, $10 seniors (in advance), $25 (all tickets at the door, cash only), bsomusic.org

Event: Old Westminster Winery Can Jam

You may remember STYLE’s feature on Old Westminster Winery’s new line of canned wines. Now, they’re on track to becoming a summer staple at Sandlot–and to kick things off, they’ll be throwing a beachfront dance party with aluminum-encased vino aplenty.

5 – 10:30 p.m. at Sandlot.

Art: Dennis Farber Memorial Show

MICA commemorates painter, photographer and former Mount Royal School of Art director Dennis Farber with a show celebrating his life and work.

May 25 – June 7 at MICA’s Meyerhoff Gallery.

SATURDAY 26

Event: Brew at the Zoo

If you’ve never been to Brew at the Zoo, add it to your calendar this year. In addition to being one of the city’s biggest beer festivals, it’s a great way to support wildlife conservation. And, OK, you get to hang out with some of the most famous fauna around. Willow the giraffe? Nova and Nita, the grizzly twins? Consider them your new drinking pals. If that’s not enough, you can take home a commemorative sampling glass.

May 26-27 at the Waterfowl Lake in the Maryland Zoo. $25-$75.

Event: Oella History Hike

Established as a village for textile mill workers and their families in the early 19th century, Oella once housed one of the most extensive cotton factories in the U.S. Take a walk back into the past and these stories on the Oella History Hike. Wear shoes that will stay comfortable during all 3.5 miles of this history lesson. Be sure to bring water, too.

May 26 at Benjamin Banneker Historical Park & Museum. Free.

Festival: Caribbean Wine Festival

Save island travel for those bleak winter days. This month, heed the call of the steel drums and head to Linganore’s Caribbean Wine Festival for a laid-back weekend of wine tasting and reggae music. It’s the perfect way to set your summer vibe.

May 26-27 at Linganore Winecellars. $20-25.

Nature: Cameras and Kayaks

Celebrate National Photography Month with a paddle around the marsh and opportunity to snap photos of the beautiful wildlife and nature you encounter. Registration required. Ages 15 and up.

Anita C Leight Estuary Center, 7:30-10 a.m., $12.

Festival: 45th Annual Hampstead Day

Enjoy a day filled with fun for the whole family including a car show, entertainment, lots of food, puppet shows, and over 90 craft vendors.

Arcadia Volunteer Company Carnival Grounds, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., free.

SUNDAY 27

Festival: 35th Annual Sowebo Arts and Music Festival

Celebrate hometown creativity with a day filled with local bands, food, arts and craft vendors, and fun activities for the kids.

Hollins Market, 12-8 p.m., free, sowebofest.com

Image courtesy of the Sandlot Instagram.