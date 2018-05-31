By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 31

Event: Ravens Beach Bash

What do serious Ravens fans do in the off season? They flock to the beach, naturally, meeting other football fans for the Ravens Beach Bash held in Ocean City. Here’s your chance to break out that purple bathing suit, enjoy Ravens-themed drinks and meet players as well as cheerleaders. There are two-night and three-night options for this fanfest and daily schedules are forthcoming.

May 31-June 2 at Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel.

FRIDAY 1

Event: Yappy Hour

Bring your four-legged friend to Harbor Point for a night of live music, dog-friendly entertainment, food and drinks. If you don’t yet have a pup, Wings of Love Kuwait will be present with adoptable dogs ready to go to their furever home.

6 – 9 p.m. at Harbor Point’s Central Plaza. Free.

Music: Capital Jazz Fest

The Capital Jazz Fest is always a star-studded event, but this year’s lineup is particularly stacked. For three days, big names such as Earth, Wind and Fire, Smokey Robinson, Fantasia, Anita Baker, Brandy and Joss Stone will take over Merriweather Post Pavilion among jazz fans from around the world (and plenty of food, drink and shopping).

June 1-3. $97-$245.

SATURDAY 2

Fitness: Bay Bridge Paddle

Paddle craft enthusiasts of all ages and expertise levels are invited to participate in the Bay Bridge Paddle. Whether you prefer to command a stand-up paddleboard, kayak or something else, you are welcome to join in on this thrilling race through Chesapeake Bay waters. Race participants will receive a T-shirt, carb-loaded breakfast to get them going and lunch afterward. There will also be the opportunity to win more than $7,000 in prizes and cash.

June 2 at Sandy Point State Park. $60-$110.

Music: Summer Evening Concerts

Boordy’s Summer Evening Concerts series kicks off with Nelly’s Echo. Pack a picnic or sample offerings from The Corner Pantry and Prigel Family Creamery. Concertgoers can taste up to six wines for the ticket price. Dancing under the stars is free.

June 2-Sept. 1 at Boordy Vineyards. $20.

Music: Jazz Odyssey

In conjunction with their Odyssey: Jack Whitten Sculpture exhibiton, the BMA is hosting a series of jazz concerts in the sculpture garden. Kicking it off is the Ravi Coltrane Quartet, featuring Grammy-nominated saxophonist Ravi Coltrane.

7 p.m. in the Baltimore Museum of Art Sculpture Garden. $50 for non-members, $35 for members.

Event: Funky Flea

Get your haggle on at the Funky Flea, a market featuring over 70 vendors hosted by The Pink Cabbage. The market will be accompanied by live music and barbecue (what else?) and benefits the American Cancer Society.

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 11707 Frederick Road.

Festival: Italian Festival

Celebrate all things Italia at this Little Italy street festival, featuring food and drink aplenty, vendors, kids’ activities, a sausage-eating contest, a bocce tournament and onsite gladiators. On Sunday, Mass will be followed by a traditional procession of the statue of St. Anthony.

June 2-3 at Saint Leo’s Church. $1 donation for admission.

SUNDAY 3

Music: Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls

Folk rocker Frank Turner is among the first to christen the newly-named MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six), joined by Lucero, The Menzingers and Homeless Gospel Choir.

6:30 p.m. at MECU Pavilion. $25-$40+.

Event: Spirits of Maryland

The Maryland Distillers Guild presents an afternoon of Maryland craft spirit tastings, accompanied by food, music, and admission to the Museum of Industry.

12 – 3 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Industry Pavilion. $35 ($45 at the door).

Image courtesy of the Waterfront Partnership Instagram and taken by @theboholens.