Weekend Plans: What to Do 6/14-6/17

THURSDAY 14

Festival: Columbia Festival of the Arts

Make an artful start to the summer with Columbia Festival of the Arts. This two-week festival kicks off by bringing 50 visual artists to LakeFest on June 15-17 along with bands like Chopteeth Afrofunk, Los Gaiteros de Sanguashington, the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers, the Bullbuckers, Nelly’s Echo and The Sidleys. Throughout the following two weeks, there will be film, theater, art and music events for all ages.

June 14-30 at various locations. Ticket prices vary.

Music: Tides & Tunes

If the backdrop to music is as important as the sound itself, another event to check out is the Tides & Tunes Summer Concert Series in Annapolis on Thursday nights. Bands from folk to rock take a stage set against the Chesapeake Bay. Food and spirits are sold at the concerts.

June 14-Aug. 16 at Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park. Free, donations accepted.

Music: BSO x Audra McDonald

See Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Audra McDonald perform favorites from Bernstein, Rodgers and Hammerstein and more.

$45-$79. 8 p.m. at the Meyerhoff.

FRIDAY 15

Event: Twilight on the Terrace

As the largest fundraiser for the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center of Baltimore, this Pride tradition returns for its twelfth year with another night of music, food, drinks and celebrity guests like Pride Parade Grand Marshal Davon Fleming and Miss Gay Maryland USofA.

$125. 7-11 p.m. at Gertrude’s at the BMA.

Art: Youth View

Join youth artists from the Patterson Park Public Charter School for the opening reception of their show “Youth View.”

Free. 5-7 p.m. at MAXgallery.

SATURDAY 16

Festival: Maryland Lavender Festival

Just thinking about the 2018 Maryland Lavender Festival makes us feel relaxed. Among the fragrant purple fields, enjoy artisan vendors, live music and educational seminars and demonstrations. While you’re there, you can also grab a bottle of beer, a glass of wine or samplings of handcrafted spirits including award-winning lavender gin. For the Instagram-inclined, this event offers prime pic opportunities.

June 16-17 at Springfield Manor Winery, Distillery, & Brewery. $15-$20.

Music: Def Leppard and Journey

Legendary British rockers Def Leppard hit stateside stages this summer with American icons Journey in a tour that promises to bring the noise. The two bands, best known for their hits “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and “Don’t Stop Believin’,” respectively, offer up some serious ’80s nostalgia at Royal Farms Arena June 16.

$46-$176.

Art: 1 West Mt. Vernon Place Opening/Block Party

If you’ve ever wished your home was filled with priceless pieces, the new Hackerman House from the Walters will give you serious art envy. The renovated mansion at 1 West Mt. Vernon Place will now feature five rooms of art from the Walters collection, complemented by the House’s own beauty (a spiral staircase, Tiffany stained-glass windows and more), a coffee shop, community makerspace and parlor for events. Join the Walters for an opening reception block party 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free.

Festival: Baltimore Wine Fest

Now in its fourth year, this boozy fest brings 160+ wines, live music, chef cooking demos, seminars and spirits to Canton Waterfront Park.

$15-$95. 12 – 7 p.m.

Festival: Baltimore Pride

Enjoy the 43rd year of this weekend-long celebration of Baltimore’s LGBTQIA+ community, with citywide events like the Pride Parade, Block Party, High Heel Race, and Pride Festival in Druid Hill Park.

Citywide. More information here.

SUNDAY 17

Event: Summer Solstice Celebration

Celebrate the official start of summer with a yoga celebration at AVAM. Bring your yoga mat and come dressed in your favorite sunrise colors.

Free. 8 a.m. at AVAM.

Music: Groovin’ in the Grass

The fun outdoor concert series returns with Baltimore Brass playing pop and jazz tunes.

$5-$15. 6-8 p.m. at Ladew Gardens.