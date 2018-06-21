Weekend Plans: What to Do 6/21-6/24

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 21

Music: BSO New Music Festival

See contemporary composers and hear world premieres of chamber and symphonic music, culminating in a June 23 concert featuring works from Du Yun, Kevin Puts, Dan Visconti and James Macmillan.

June 20-23, citywide. Prices vary.

Music: Tides & Tunes

If the backdrop to music is as important as the sound itself, another event to check out is the Tides & Tunes Summer Concert Series in Annapolis on Thursday nights. Bands from folk to rock take a stage set against the Chesapeake Bay. Food and spirits are sold at the concerts.

June 14-Aug. 16 at Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park. Free, donations accepted.

Music: Brews and Views

The Baltimore Waterfront’s music series kicks off with Edjacated Phools with Grayson Moon Band. Enjoy live music, food trucks, drinks, vendors and lawn games.

Free. 6-9 p.m. at Harbor Point’s Central Plaza.

FRIDAY 22

Event: Art After Hours

The BMA’s beloved Art After Hours event returns with an evening dedicated to Afropolitanism. Enjoy free admission to the Jack Whitten exhibition, live music from Abdu Ali, laser cutting, journal-making, and access to selected exhibits.

8-11 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Art. $20-$25.

Music: Outdoor Summer Jam in Graffiti Alley

Enjoy the first-ever Outdoor Summer Jam in the tagged-and-true alley with food, music and more. On Friday, enjoy a chamber jam with the BSO and local musicians, then change tact with Live at the BBQ on Saturday, with DJ Fleg, a cookout, a bboy competition and more.

June 22-23. Friday concert, free; Saturday cookout $7.

Food: Food Truck Rally

Come hungry for this gathering of 16 food trucks, local vendors, family activities and more. Dogs welcome.

5 – 9 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. Free admission.

SATURDAY 23

Festival: Chesapeake Crab and Beer Festival

What could be more Maryland than all-you-can-eat-and-drink crabs and beer? Add music, kids’ activities and more for a pricey but perfect summer afternoon.

$59-$89. Session One 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Session Two 5 – 9 p.m.

Fitness: Harbor East FIT+ Festival

Enjoy tons of free fitness classes, samples of wellness goodies, giveaways, prizes, swag bags and more.

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Harbor East. Free.

Event: World Refugee Day

See art, music, dance, craft demonstrations and more from resettled refugee populations in Baltimore.

1-3 p.m. at the Creative Alliance. Free.

Event: Baltimore Dragon Boat Challenge

Take part in the 10th anniversary of this Baltimore tradition, in which groups from across the country compete in the ancient art of dragon boat racing.

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Under Armour waterfront promenade.

Festival: LatinoFest

Celebrate Latino culture with authentic food, dress, two stages of music, dancing, crafts and more.

12 – 9 p.m. in Patterson Park.

Fitness: Bikes and Beers Baltimore

Sign up for either the 15- or 30-mile ride through Baltimore City, beginning and ending at Union Craft Brewery (with a drink break in the middle, of course).

10:30 a.m. $50 ($45 groups of 4 or more).

SUNDAY 24

Music: Groovin’ in the Grass

The fun outdoor concert series returns with Tall in the Saddle playing classic rock tunes.

$5-$15. 6-8 p.m. at Ladew Gardens.

Festival: The Magic of Jonestown

Commemorate Baltimore’s oldest neighborhood with magic, kids’ activities, animal encounters, a live escape, stilt-walkers and other fun surprises.

12-4 p.m. on Lloyd Street. Free.

Image courtesy of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Instagram.