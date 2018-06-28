Weekend Plans: What to Do 6/28 – 7/1

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 28

Music: Tides & Tunes

If the backdrop to music is as important as the sound itself, another event to check out is the Tides & Tunes Summer Concert Series in Annapolis on Thursday nights. Bands from folk to rock take a stage set against the Chesapeake Bay. Food and spirits are sold at the concerts.

June 14-Aug. 16 at Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park. Free, donations accepted.

FRIDAY 29

Music/Film: Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra

Watch the PROS perform “patriotic ragtime and jazz,” accompanied by a 1920s silent film called “One Week.”

7 p.m. at Maryland Hall.

SATURDAY 30

Art: Profiles of Color III

Artist Ronald Jackson presents his new solo show, “Profiles of Color III: Fabric, Face, and Form.”

Opening reception 5 – 7 p.m., show runs June 30 – July 28 at Galerie Myrtis.

Art: The Bra Show

Head to the Y: Art Gallery for the opening reception to this bodacious show, with 40+ artists exploring the subject through mixed media. The reception will include live performances by Laure Drogoul & Nicoletta de la Brown and poetry by Shirley J Brewer.

Reception 6 – 9 p.m. at Y: Art. Show on view June 27 – Aug. 4.

Theater: BootPrints

The Peale Center’s newest immersive experience arrives in the form of Bootprints: Immersive Performance. A staged reading with a chorus, exhibition and conversation with the playwright, Bootprints explores the life of Myeshia Adams and her experiences with trauma, family, travel, love and inequality.

6 – 8:30 p.m. at the Peale Center. $15 advance, $20 at door.

Film/Photography: Born in Baltimore Festival

See a stunning exhibition of film and photography featuring “images, sounds, and textures that are uniquely Baltimore; the music, the faces, the stories of our city and its citizens, past and present, young and old, native and newly arrived.”

3 -7:30 p.m. at the Creative Alliance.

SUNDAY 1

Event: Frederick Douglass Community Day

While Frederick Douglass Day is traditionally celebrated in February, this summer brings a special bicentennial event: Frederick Douglass Community Day, inspired by Douglass’ “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” speech. Enjoy performances, re-enactments, food, family activities and more, all with the aim of paying homage to Douglass and his commitment to “freedom, community, art and history.”

July 1 at the Banneker- Douglass Museum. Tickets TBA. bdmuseum.maryland.gov

Music: Groovin’ in the Grass

The fun outdoor concert series returns with the Trinidad and Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra.

$5-$15. 6-8 p.m. at Ladew Gardens.

Event: The Witch of Lime Street

“The Witch of Lime Street: Seance, Seduction, and Houdini in the Spirit World” explores the history and relationship between Houdini and medium Margery, who competed in The Jazz Age Psychic Contest of 1923-25.

1 -2 p.m. at the Jewish Museum of Maryland.