Weekend Plans: What to Do 6/7-6/10

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 7

Event: STYLE Lash Party!

Come out to Amazing Lash Studio in Owings Mills for our fun Lash Party featuring giveaways every half hour (including a full set of lashes!), chair massage, wine and cheese, a swag bag for the first 50 guests and more.

RSVP here. 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Amazing Lash Studio.

FRIDAY 8

Drinks: The Ready Room Grand Opening

Old Line Spirits’ new cocktail bar (the first in Maryland to be attached to a distillery) opens with food and drinks aplenty.

5 – 12 p.m. at the Ready Room Cocktail Bar.

Music: Summer Social

The Waterfront Partnership’s weekly Summer Social series returns with music from Loose Ties, food trucks, kids activities and more.

West Shore Park. Free.

Event: Block Party

Power Plant Live’s downtown happy hours are back. Held every Friday, the Coors Light Block Parties will feature boozy snowballs, music, vendors, kombucha cocktails from Wild Kombucha and more!

5-8 p.m. at Power Plant Live!

Theater: Nights on the Fringe

The eclectic night of entertainment returns. Read all about it here.

June 8-9 at Baltimore Theatre Project.

Comedy: Dave Chappelle

The king of comedy comes to Baltimroe for a special two-night engagement in advance of his national tour with Jon Stewart.

June 8-9 at the Modell Lyric.

SATURDAY 9

Festival: Honfest

Give your beehive a good spray — Honfest is back in Hampden. The celebration of Baltimore’s silliest stereotype returns with cat-eye glasses, nasally vowels and lemon- and-peppermint sticks aplenty. As always, the fest will include vendors, live music and the coup de grace: the fierce “Bawlmer’s Best Hon” competition. It’s a kitschy blast from Charm City’s past not to be missed.

June 9-10, W 36th St. in Hampden. Free.

Festival: Crab Festival

If you’ve long suspected you have mad crab picking skills, here’s the chance you have been waiting for. The St. Mary’s County Crab Festival doesn’t just offer a fine menu of steamed crabs, soft crabs, crab cakes, crab soup and more at its annual celebration of all things crustacean—festivalgoers have the chance to put their fingers to the test in a picking contest. Live music, classic cars and a pet-welcoming atmosphere round out this road trip destination. June 9 at St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. $5.

Music: Bands in the Sand

Get a beach jam going to the sounds of Mad Planet and misspent youth, two of the bands at this summer’s Bands in the Sand. Arrive by car or boat to this party on the water’s edge that benefits the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s efforts to protect and defend the bay. More than $1.3 million has been raised from this event over the past 10 years.

June 9 at Philip Merrill Environmental Center. $175+

Event: Baltimore Floatilla

Prepare your paddles for this fun fundraiser, in which individuals and groups set sail on the Harbor to raise money for the Healthy Harbor Initiative.

7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. MOMS Organic After Party open to the public.

Event: Mortified Summer Break

Listen as grown adults relive their unbearably awkward teenage days in a series of hilarious, heartfelt stories about growing up–summer vacation edition.

6 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Creative Alliance. $17-$20.

Fitness: Maryland Half Marathon

Whether you’re running or avoiding the roads with a vengeance, don’t forget about the half marathon and 5k this weekend!

8 a.m., citywide.

SUNDAY 10

Music: Music in the Park

The concert venue is iconic Baltimore: Patterson Park’s Hampstead Hill, right by the Pagoda. The event itself has become synonymous with city summers. Since 2002, Friends of Patterson Park have hosted their Music in the Park series, promising great sounds, sunsets and sometimes even a little salsa in the grass. This week: Caleb Stine and The Brakemen.

June 10-Aug. 12. Free.

Books: Lauren Groff

Bestselling author Lauren Groff comes to Maryland to promote her latest book, “Florida.” In her new novel, Groff (who has penned four other pieces of fiction, including wildly popular “Fates and Furies” and “Arcadia”) brings us Florida at its most mundane and melodramatic, lacing poignant stories of everyday life with the evocative entity that is the southernmost (contiguous) state.

June 10, the Ivy Bookshop. Free.

Books: Books in Bloom

Make your way to Columbia for this second annual book festival, featuring readings, panel discussions and presentations from major authors like Amanda Lucidon and Edwidge Danticat.

Free. 11-4 p.m. at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront.