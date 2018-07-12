Weekend Plans: What to Do 7/12-7/15

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 12

Music: Tides & Tunes

If the backdrop to music is as important as the sound itself, another event to check out is the Tides & Tunes Summer Concert Series in Annapolis on Thursday nights. Bands from folk to rock take a stage set against the Chesapeake Bay. Food and spirits are sold at the concerts.

June 14-Aug. 16 at Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park. Free, donations accepted.

Music/Film: ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ in Concert

The fourth installment in the legendary Harry Potter series returns to the big screen accompanied by live music from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. With a live soundtrack, audience members will feel immersed in the story in a whole new way.

July 12-14, Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall; show times vary. $45-$85. bsomusic.org

Film: Flicks from the Hill Presents ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?’

Enjoy an evening under the stars watching a classic 1980s film. Come early and enjoy free admission to AVAM from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a free fitness class at 6:30 p.m.

American Visionary Art Museum, 9 pm. Free. avam.org

FRIDAY 13

Event: Summer Social at West Shore Park

Every second Friday through September, enjoy live music, children’s activities, food trucks and more.

West Shore Park/Inner Harbor, 5 p.m. Free. baltimorewaterfront.com

Music/Theater: Broadway Favorites

Everyman Theatre presents a Summer Cabaret featuring a night of musical favorites from Broadway veterans. Read more here.

$40. July 13-15 and July 20-22.

SATURDAY 14

Fitness: Casey Cares and Orioles 9th Annual 5K Run/Walk

Gear up for this 5K that starts and ends at Camden Yards and supports programs for critically ill children and their families.

Camden Yards, 8 a.m. $45. caseycares.org

Art: Weekend Walk-in: Micro World

Draw inspiration from artist Ingo Swann and create a teeny-tiny world in an equally small box. All ages.

American Visionary Art Museum, 1-4 p.m. $5. avam.org

Event: Derby Daze

Put on your O’s gear and head to R. House for an afternoon of home run derby fun featuring the Orioles mascot! For every homer hit, a donation will be made to MissionFit, and there will be prizes, as well as all-day skating in the garage, a dunk tank and more.

12-5 p.m. at R House.

SUNDAY 15

Books: Houdini Unbound

It’s gearing up to be quite the magical summer at the Jewish Museum of Maryland. In conjunction with its exhibit “Inescapable: The Life and Legacy of Harry Houdini” (on view until Jan. 21), the museum presents David Saltman, author of “Houdini Unbound.”

Free with cost of admission. $10 each. jewishmuseummd.

Music: Groovin’ in the Grass

The fun outdoor concert series returns with Irish music and Bluegrass-playing local heroes Charm City Junction.

$5-$15. 6-8 p.m. at Ladew Gardens.

Art: Subverting Beauty

The Baltimore Museum of Art turns traditional standards of art and beauty upside down with Subverting Beauty: African Anti-Aesthetics.

July 15 – June 2, 2019. Free.

Image courtesy of the AVAM Instagram.