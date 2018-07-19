Weekend Plans: What to Do 7/19-7/22

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 19

Film: Flicks from the Hill

AVAM’s iconic outdoor film series returns with the equally iconic “Casablanca.” Come early for Yoga with Baltimore YogaWorks in the Jim Rouse Visionary Center Plaza.

Yoga, 6:30, Film at 9 p.m. on Federal Hill.

Event: Brews and Views

Have a few drinks while enjoying the harbor at the new Brews & Views concert series from Waterfront Partnership. Featuring live music, food trucks, craft beers, vendors, games and more, the July edition of the new-this-year event will showcase hipster groovers The Henchmen, along with SGT GUSTO.

July 19 at Harbor Point. Free. baltimorewaterfront.com

Baltimore Playwrights Festival Production Preview Night

Dozens of plays from local playwrights are submitted each year and the one that rises to the top is brought to life on the stage. Preview night is PWYC (pay what you can). The festival runs through July 29.

Fells Point Corner Theatre, 8 p.m. fpct.org

FRIDAY 20

Music: Eastport Oyster Boys

See the Eastport Oyster Boys perform as part of Maryland Hall’s Free Summer Concert Series.

7 p.m. at Maryland Hall.

Festival: Artscape

Drumroll, please! The theme for this year’s Artscape festival is … Artscape. According to organizers, the huge Station North celebration is returning to its roots and focusing energy not on cultivating or playing to a certain motif, but to — what else? — the arts. As usual, the streets will be flooded with performers, installations and arts-and-crafts vendors of all kinds while national names such as TLC and others take the stage each evening. It’s always one of the summer’s best weekends, so don’t miss it. And with free admission, why would you?

July 20-22 in Station North. Free. artscape.org

SATURDAY 21

2018 Howard County Native American Pow Wow

Experience Native American singing and dancing, storytelling, craft demonstrations, food and a parade of nations (held at noon on Saturday).

July 21-22, Howard County Fairgrounds, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Saturday), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sunday). Adults, $10; children ages 3-12, $7; 2 and under, free. howardcountyfair.org.

SUNDAY 22

Music: Groovin’ in the Grass

The fun outdoor concert series returns with Tumblehome.

$5-$15. 6-8 p.m. at Ladew Gardens.