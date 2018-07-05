Weekend Plans: What to Do 7/5-7/8 It's going to be a great weekend.

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 5

Event: Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal

Cirque du Soleil takes to the ice for the first time. Read all about it here.

July 5-8 at Royal Farms Arena.

Music: Tides & Tunes

If the backdrop to music is as important as the sound itself, another event to check out is the Tides & Tunes Summer Concert Series in Annapolis on Thursday nights. Bands from folk to rock take a stage set against the Chesapeake Bay. Food and spirits are sold at the concerts.

June 14-Aug. 16 at Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park. Free, donations accepted.

Art: Land and Sea

You know what they say: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The Steven Scott Gallery is embracing this policy, returning for the 30th year with its annual Land and Sea Summer Group Exhibition. The exhibition has survived one big move and countless waves of talent, and this year’s show highlights some of the Gallery’s favorite artists: Robert Andriulli, Ellen Hill, Sheep Jones, Annie Leibovitz, Tom Miller, Kathryn O’Grady, Katja Oxman and Frank Trefny. Stop by and see their takes on the world that surrounds us.

July 3 – Sept. 29, Steven Scott Gallery. Free. 410-902-9300, stevenscottgallery.com

FRIDAY 6

Event: Yappy Hour

What could be better than a night of live music, food truck, vendors and cocktails? All of the above, plus puppies, of course. Bring your own dog or adopt one from Wings of Love Kuwait, on site at the event.

6 – 9 p.m. at Harbor Point Central Plaza. Free admission.

Art: Omnibus Filing 2.0

Join School 33 for another of its prolific, visionary exhibitions when Omnibus Filing 2.0 debuts this July. The group exhibit features Daniel Bozhkov, Julie Nagle, Patrick Killoran, James Sham and Brian Korge, together in an artistic amalgam sure to inspire.

July 6 – Aug. 25, School 33 Art Center. Free. school33.org

Theater: Macbeth

Add a little scandal to your summer with Baltimore Shakespeare Company’s production of Macbeth (or shall we say, “The Scottish Play”). Though it’s a bit of an abbreviated run, the production promises all the vim and vengeance the melodrama is known for — and with so few shows, it’s bound to sell out. Hurry! If you miss it, it cannot be undone.”

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays June 29 – July 22 at St. Mary’s Community Center. $19-$24. baltimoreshakespearefactory.org

SATURDAY 7

Music: Jazz Odyssey

In conjunction with its new, excellent exhibition of the sculptural work of Jack Whitten, the Baltimore Museum of Art presents Jack Whitten: Jazz Odyssey. In celebration of the artist’s life and legacy, a three-series concert will be held in the museum’s Sculpture Garden. This edition: the iconic Sun Ra Arkestra. Attendees will be invited to view the Jack Whitten exhibition during extended evening hours before the concert, and dinner is available at an extra cost.

$35-$50. 443-573-1700, artbma.org

Theater/Dance: Red Hot Slapstick

Charm City’s Gilded Lily Burlesque brings a show combining sexiness and silliness.

$22-$25. 8-10 p.m. at the Creative Alliance.

SUNDAY 8

Music: Groovin’ in the Grass

The fun outdoor concert series returns with The Klassix playing Top 40 hits.

$5-$15. 6-8 p.m. at Ladew Gardens.

Image courtesy of the Annapolis Maritime Museum Instagram.