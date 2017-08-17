Summer may be winding down, but this weekend is ramping up.

THURSDAY 17

Art: From Digital to Damask

Maryland-based artist Annet Couwenberg presents an intimate exhibition exploring the relationship between technology, science, art and history. The 11-piece show highlights the creations borne from Couwenberg’s Smithsonian Artist Research Fellowship, where she was paired with scientist Dr. Lynne Parenti to examine fish fossils, as well as work from her time in the Netherlands studying damask.

Free. Aug. 16-Feb. 18 at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Music: Twilight Thursdays on the Row

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and kick back at this weekly concert series. Buy a beer or glass of wine at the Beer & Wine Garden Station, and be prepared to abandon your seat to move to the music.

Free. 6:30-8 p.m. Foundry Row

Music: Thursday Night Concert Series

Head to Ellicott City’s Turf Valley Towne Square for a free weekly concert series. This week: The 1974

Free. 6:30 p.m. at Turf Valley Towne Square.

Film: Moonstruck

AVAM’s beloved Flicks from the Hill returns with Moonstruck. Bonus: Catch the “Fit Before Flicks” pilates class before the movie, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the plaza outside of the Jim Rouse Visionary Center.

Free. 9 p.m. on Federal Hill.

FRIDAY 18

Film: Ocean’s Eleven

Head to Little Italy for their famous Open Air Film Festival, featuring live music, popcorn and the 1960 original Ocean’s Eleven.

Free. Movie starts at 9 p.m. on the corner of Stiles and High Street.

Music: Music on Main Street

Reistertown’s annual outdoor concert series continues with Dave DeMarco Band.

Free. 7-10 p.m. at 33 Cockeys Mill Rd.

Party: Feet on the Street

Towson’s weekly summer celebration returns with live music, food, drinks, a moonbounce, facepainting and more. This week’s band: Crushing Day.

6:30-9:30 p.m. on Alleghany Avenue.

Fest: Summer Sounds at the Square

This fun, family-friendly weekly concert series has become a Baltimore classic. Enjoy food, drinks, a Kids’ Zone, vendors and more while listening to the sounds of a fantastic performer.

Fridays at Belvedere Square. 6-9 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY 19

Music: Hot August Music Festival

Read all about it here.

Tickets: $66-$189.11 a.m.-10 p.m. at Oregon Ridge Park.

Panel: Talks & Thoughts: The Long Arm of History

Join the Reginald F. Lewis museum for a discussion on the removal of Baltimore’s Confederate monuments, subtitled “Monuments and Statues Really Do Matter.”

Free. 2 p.m. at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

SUNDAY 20

Fitness: Free to Breathe Team Yoga Challenge

Gather your most flexible friends for this eight-hour yoga marathon and fun fest benefiting lung cancer research and advocacy organization Free to Breathe.

7 a.m. at the Maryland Zoo.

Food: Crab Bash

Get crackin’ at this crab-dish cookoff, featuring Baltimore chefs from Gunther & Co., The Food Market, Waterfront Kitchen and more! Proceeds benefit the Waterfront Partnership.

Tickets: $40. 6 p.m. at B&O American Brasserie.

Art: Labor of Art

The third installment of this celebration of artistic work ethic features pieces from Minas Konsolas, Robinson Munoz, Landis Expandis and others.

Free. Opening reception begins at 2 p.m. Aug. 20-Sept. 16 at MAXgallery.