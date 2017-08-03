Dance your way through the dog days.

Weekend Plans: What to Do 8/3-8/6

By Kimberly Uslin





THURSDAY 3

Music: WTMD First Thursday

Catch Chicano Batman, Honey Island Swamp Band, Nikki Lane and more at WTMD’s monthly music series.

Free. 5:30 p.m. at Canton Waterfront Park.

Music: Twilight Thursdays on the Row

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and kick back at this weekly concert series. Buy a beer or glass of wine at the Beer & Wine Garden Station, and be prepared to abandon your seat to move to the music.

Free. 6:30-8 p.m. Foundry Row

Music: Thursday Night Concert Series

Head to Ellicott City’s Turf Valley Towne Square for a free weekly concert series. This week: Code Red Danceable.

Free. 6:30 p.m. at Turf Valley Towne Square.

Film: Julie & Julia

AVAM’s beloved Flicks from the Hill returns with Julie & Julia, starring Meryl Streep. Bonus: Catch the “Fit Before Flicks” boot camp before the movie, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Whirligig Plaza.

Free. 9 p.m. on Federal Hill.

FRIDAY 4

Film: Under the Tuscan Sun

Head to Little Italy for their famous Open Air Film Festival, featuring live music, popcorn and this classic Julia Roberts romance.

Free. Movie starts at 9 p.m. on the corner of Stiles and High Street.

Music: Music on Main Street

Reistertown’s annual outdoor concert series continues with Don’t Stop.

Free. 7-10 p.m. at 33 Cockeys Mill Rd.

Party: Feet on the Street

Towson’s weekly summer celebration returns with live music, food, drinks, a moonbounce, facepainting and more. This week’s band: Jury.

6:30-9:30 p.m. on Alleghany Avenue.

Fest: Summer Sounds at the Square

This fun, family-friendly weekly concert series has become a Baltimore classic. Enjoy food, drinks, a Kids’ Zone, vendors and more while listening to the sounds of a fantastic performer.

Fridays at Belvedere Square. 6-9 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY 5

Theater: Sharkspeare

Fluid Movement presents its annual wacky water ballet, “Sharkspeare,” transforming Patterson Park Pool into the Globe for a quirky take on the classics.

Tickets: $10. 5 p.m. & 7 p.m. July 29-30 at Patterson Park Pool.

Festival: Berlin Peach Festival

Head to one of Maryland’s coolest small towns (and former set of Runaway Bride) for the juiciest event of the summer, the Berlin Peach Festival. Drum up some warm, fuzzy feelings (literally) by participating in ice cream making, pie-eating contests, quilting, museum tours and more.

Free. At Berlin Main Street.

Party: Dog Days of Summer Block Party

Celebrate the final days of summer with your furry friends at this fun Creative Alliance block party, featuring all sorts of dog-themed arts and activities for both owners and pets.

Free. 4:30-8 p.m. at the Creative Alliance.

SUNDAY 6

Music: Groovin’ in the Grass

The beloved outdoor concert series returns with six-piece band Tumblehome.

6-8 p.m. at Ladew Gardens.