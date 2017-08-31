By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 31

Fair: Maryland State Fair

What’s more summery than the Maryland State Fair? Get your quintessential quaintness on with animal exhibitions, petting zoos, music, great food (well, if you consider fried Oreos great—and we do), carnival rides, arts and crafts vendors, horse racing and so much more.

Aug. 24-Sept. 4 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

FRIDAY 1

Art: Highlandtown Art Walk

Enjoy Highlandtown’s vivacious arts scene with a self-guided tour during this special once-a-month event.

5-9 p.m. in Highlandtown. Free.

Art: School 33

Enjoy the opening of School 33’s three newest exhibitions: “Out/Side & In/Between,” “The Holy Ghost Goes to Bed at Midnight,” and “A Parable in PROJECT SPACE.”

Free. Sept. 1 – Oct. 28 at School 33 Art Center.

Festival: Baltimore Comedy Festival

The first-ever Baltimore Comedy Festival—not to be confused with the non-inaugural Charm City Comedy or Baltimore Comedy and Arts Festivals—bursts onto the scene with standup, showcases, art, panel discussions and podcast recordings at 10 venues throughout the city. The best part? It’s primarily free, save for two ticketed “premiere” events (artists TBA), and there will be plenty of opportunities to mix and mingle with your favorite local comedian. Just don’t ask them for feedback on your standup set.

Sept. 1-4 at various locations. Free.

Dance: Dance Works

Think outside of the theater with Dance Works: Inside the Block/Outside the Box. The evening will feature a series of short dance performances in pop-up locations throughout the Creative Alliance building. Come ready to explore—the dancers won’t be the only ones moving around!

Sept. 1 at Creative Alliance. Tickets $12, $9 members ($3 extra at the door).

Books: One Maryland, One Book

This fall, Maryland Humanities’ annual One Maryland One Book programming celebrates Purple Hibiscus by novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Winner of both of the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award, the novel tells the story of a Kambili, a girl born into a Nigerian family with a perfect facade, but a restrictive and emotionally charged interior. Throughout the season, Marylanders across the state are encouraged to read Adichie’s book and meet up for discussions and book studies, sharing thoughts and perspectives in the hopes of increased unity and collaboration among residents.

Sept.-Oct. Free.

Music: Music on Main Street

Reistertown’s annual outdoor concert series continues with Chuggalug.

Free. 7-10 p.m. at 33 Cockeys Mill Rd.

Party: Feet on the Street

Towson’s weekly summer celebration returns with live music, food, drinks, a moonbounce, facepainting and more. This week’s band: Majestic.

6:30-9:30 p.m. on Alleghany Avenue.

Fest: Summer Sounds at the Square

This fun, family-friendly weekly concert series has become a Baltimore classic. Enjoy food, drinks, a Kids’ Zone, vendors and more while listening to the sounds of a fantastic performer.

Fridays at Belvedere Square. 6-9 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY 2

Festival: Maryland Renaissance Festival

Hear ye, hear ye! Travel back to the 1500s to the Maryland Renaissance Festival and into the stunning village of Revel Grove, where adventures aplenty await. Wander among the shops of glassblowers, swordsmen and more, catch a jousting match, grab a turkey leg and some hot apple dumplings or listen to a minstrel play a spellbinding tune. Costumes are encouraged!

Tickets: $19-$25. Weekends Aug. 26-Oct. 22 in Crownsville.

Art: Black Man in a Black World

Featuring multimedia works by Wesley Clark, Larry Cook, Johnnie Lee Gray and Arvie Smith, Galerie Myrtis’ latest, “Black Man in a Black World,” explores both the historical and modern experiences of black men in the U.S. and abroad and gives agency to their perspectives. In addition to the art itself, the show will feature artist talks, a panel discussion, curated music and film screenings and more to support its raw, relevant message.

Sept. 2-Nov. 18 at Galerie Myrtis. Free.