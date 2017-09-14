By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY

Art: MAP Fall Benefit Exhibition

Maryland Art Place (MAP) has a reputation for providing contemporary artists with a platform to propel their work and career. Now, they’ll have the opportunity to build a whole new world in Altered Realities: MAP’s Fall Benefit Exhibition. For the annual benefit, artists will showcase pieces that challenge viewers’ perspective of everyday experiences using a variety of mediums and technologies.

The show will be featured at a masquerade ball Oct. 28, and on view Sept. 14-Nov. 4 at Maryland Art Place. Free (ball is ticketed).

Food: Dining Out for Life

Join a wide variety of area restaurants for Dining Out for Life, a city- and countywide initiative wherein local restaurants donate 25-50% of proceeds from breakfast, lunch and dinner to Moveable Feast, a nonprofit that provides nutritious meals for the sick and hungry of Baltimore and the surrounding counties.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

FRIDAY

Music: Sturgill Simpson

Sturgill Simpson is a modern-day country prodigy. Since going solo in 2013, the artist has won two Grammy Awards: “Artist of the Year,” and “Best Country Album” for his 2016 A Sailor’s Guide to Earth. He’ll take the stage at one of Merriweather’s last concerts of the season, accompanied by roots blues musician Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz, aka Fantastic Negrito.

Sept. 15 at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Tickets: $48-413.

Theater: The Terrible Secret of Lunastus

After a tough year, the Baltimore Rock Opera Society is back with a reboot of its third original opera, The Terrible Secret of Lunastus, a “zany comedy-action romp through the outers of space.”

Weekends until Oct. 8. Tickets: $20-$100.

SATURDAY

Festival: Baltimore Seafood Festival

Roll up your sleeves and get crackin’ at the 4th Annual Baltimore Seafood Festival. The waterfront event features crab, crab, and more crab, naturally, as well as fresh oysters, shrimp, and ceviche—not to mention food, drink, live music and plenty of family-friendly activities. Charm City favorites Captain James Seafood Palace, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood and Nick’s Fish House will be in attendance, as well as other city eateries like Cosima and The Rowhouse Grille. Be sure to bring your bib…and appetite, of course.

Sept. 16 at Canton Waterfront Park. Tickets: $10-$99.

Comedy: Josh Blue

Lighten up with Josh Blue, a standup star known for his appearances on Comedy Central and NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Blue, a Denver native, lives with cerebral palsy, a fact at the center of many of his hilarious sets. Laugh along with his self-deprecating tales of life as a husband and father, others’ reactions to his physical disability and everything else in his everyday existence. You might even learn a life lesson or two—after all, as he says, “I think we’d all be happier people if we didn’t take ourselves so seriously all the time.”

Sept. 16 at Creative Alliance. Tickets: $19-22.

Art: Jacob Lawrence

Opening this September, the Reginald F. Lewis museum’s newest exhibition celebrates the work of one of the 20th century’s best known painters. Maryland Collects: Jacob Lawrence aggregates more than 50 of the acclaimed artist’s prints from the personal collections of Marylanders across the state. Known for his astute, colorful depictions of African-American life, Lawrence often spoke of the influence of Harlem on his work, resulting in a style he called “dynamic cubism.” In conjunction with the exhibition, the museum will offer a series of programs from kids’ printmaking lessons to a seminar on art collecting.

Maryland Collects opens Sept. 16 at Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

Festival: Amps & Ales Craft Beer and Music Festival

Enjoy samples from 27 breweries and 7 bands at this first-ever Bowie, Md. festival promising “loud beer and even louder music.”

Tickets: $20-$35. 12-8 p.m. at Prince George’s Stadium.

Art: The Joy and Pain of Collecting Art

Learn about the complicated lifelong process of art collection from experts Myrtis Bedolla of Galerie Myrtis, art historian, appraiser and author Halima Taha, and collector Walter O. Eva.

1-3 p.m. at Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

Festival: Dogfest

Support the Baltimore Humane Society at one of the biggest and best events for furry friends of the year. Enjoy a walk, contests, games, dog swimming, kids’ activities and more.

Tickets: $10-$15. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Baltimore Humane Society in Reisterstown.