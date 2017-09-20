It's not *all* about the books. (Well, okay, mostly.)

Weekend Plans: What to Do 9/22-9/24

FRIDAY

Festival: The Baltimore Book Festival

The Baltimore Book Festival returns to the Inner Harbor with the best and brightest of all things bookish, including author appearances, poetry readings, and roundtable discussions, as well as live music, food, kids’ activities, and of course, a bevy of booksellers. This year’s featured guests include Chimimanda Ngozi Adichie, Alice McDermott and Kwame Alexander, among many others—definitely worth leaving your reading nook.

September 22-24 at the Baltimore Inner Harbor. Free.

Convention: Baltimore Comic Con

For one weekend every year, the Inner Harbor welcomes a sea of characters from another world (or galaxy, in some cases), as well as a host of artists, authors and experts, for Baltimore Comic Con. The three-day festival includes costume contests, The Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards, panels, discussion boards and photo ops with both characters and their creators. This year, Frank Miller, the genius behind comics Ronin, Daredevil: Born Again, The Dark Knight Returns, and Sin City, will be among the esteemed guests appearing at the event.

Sept. 22-24 at Baltimore Convention Center. Tickets: $25-$150.

Theater: Play Lab

Join two Baltimore area playwrights for Center Stage’s Play Lab, in which each will read and discuss her one-act play, workshopping with help from the audeince.

Sept. 22-24 at Baltimore Center Stage, times vary.

Music: Poetic Fire

Marin Alsop leads the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and pianist Lukas Vondracek in “Poetic Fire: From Hamlet to Don Juan,” a celebration of the literary texts and their musical counterparts by Strauss and Tchaikovsky.

Sept. 22-24 at the Meyherhoff and Strathmore.

Theater: Guillame Tell

Gioachino Rossini’s final opera tells the William Tell legend. But, there is more to the story than the boy whose father shot an arrow through an apple on his head — Tell is a Swiss folk hero. The opera, performed by the Baltimore Concert Opera, is in French with English supertitles.

The Engineers Club, 7:30 p.m., tickets: $27.50-71.50

SATURDAY

Fitness: Columbia BikeAbout

The Columbia Association presents its annual ride about town, featuring long and short rides, history lessons, and family fun.

Beginning 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Elhorn Dock in Columbia.

SUNDAY

Music: Azimuth String Quartet

As part of McDaniel’s “Chamber Music on the Hill” series, the Azimuth String Quartet brings its four-part mastery to campus. An optional French dinner with the artists will follow.

3 p.m. at Decker Center Forum of McDaniel College.