By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY

Event: An Evening of Beauty

Join STYLE Beauty Editor Owen O’Donnell and empowerment coach Alicia Mozina for “An Evening of Beauty Inside and Out,” a two-part workshop focused on internal and external beauty.

Tickets: $35. 6:30-9 p.m. at ZenLife Yoga Boutique and Juice Bar.

Lecture: “Living on the Wind” with Scott Weidensaul

Pulitzer Prize finalist Scott Weidensaul is coming to the Ladew Topiary Gardens to give bird lovers a glimpse into bird migration and preservation. His lecture, “Living on the Wind: The Miracle of Bird Migration” will also give attendees a greater understanding of various species and population decline. Dinner will be served in the café at 5 p.m., followed by the lecture in the Barn Gallery at 7 p.m.

Ladew Topiary Gardens, 7 p.m., tickets required, ladewgardens.com/

FRIDAY

Theater: The Cradle Will Rock

“The Cradle Will Rock” made history in 1937 by becoming the first musical shut down by the federal government due to fear that society would revolt. This play, written by Marc Blitzstein, criticizes capitalism and corruption, while honoring those struggling to survive. Bold, powerful and unapologetic, this musical is bound to cause a stir.

Sept. 29-Oct. 8 at Iron Crow Theatre, tickets required, ironcrowtheatre.org/

SATURDAY

Art: Up the Stairs

Artist Laddie Waters holds a weekend-long open studio with special guests Nancy Lee Conrad and Sean Alexander Cabrera.

Free. Sept. 30-Oct. 2. from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1429 W. Baltimore Street.

Music/Film: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park made dreams of coming face-to-face with dinosaurs a reality for many thrill-seeking moviegoers. Can’t get enough of the ferocious Tyrannosaurus rex? Now is your chance to watch the film in HD, while the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams’ score.

Tickets required. 8 p.m. at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

Festival: Harford County Wine Festival

Enjoy live music, an Oktoberfest Beer Garden, food, vendors and, of course, plenty of wine at this awesome annual festival.

Tickets: $35. 12-6 p.m. at Rockfield Manor.

Comedy: Bill Engvall

The “Blue Collar Comedy Tour” star comes to Baltimore.

Tickets: $36-$56. 8 p.m. at the Lyric.

Theater: Julius Caesar

A classic historical political thriller, Julius Caesar examines the conflicts faced by Brutus leading up to his fateful role in the Roman dictator Caesar’s assassination. Before he was the famous conspirator, after all, he was a statesman plagued by heavy dilemmas of patriotism and honor. And when it comes to exploring dilemmas of the human heart, there’s no one like the Bard to show us how it’s done. A tale of moral ambiguity, patriotism, loyalty, and ambition, this powerful classic will be sure to appease anyone with an appetite for Shakespeare this fall. September 29 through October 29 at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company. Tickets $16-$50. 410-244-8570. chesapeakeshakespeare.com

SUNDAY

Festival: Harvest Day

When a lot of people think of fall, they think of the food: apple cider, pumpkin ice cream, freshly harvested corn. As it turns out, you can find all of these things and more at the community-friendly Harvest Day event at the Hampton National Historic Site. Past iterations of Harvest Day have even included period-themed musical performances featuring fiddles and banjos, as well as blacksmith and weaving demonstrations. The Hampton National Historic Site is beautiful year-round, but there’s no time like autumn to really get into the old-fashioned spirit.

October 1 at Hampton National Historic Site. Tickets required. nps.gov

Fitness: 9/11 Heroes Run

The first-ever 9/11 Heroes Run will be held to commemorate and honor the first responders and those who lost their lives in the tragic 2001 attack. There will be a 5k and 1M Fun Run/Walk, beginning in the Inner Harbor. The event is dedicated to Baltimore native Petty Officer 1st Class Xavier Martin, who, according to the release, “was one of seven U.S. Navy sailors who died June 17 after the USS Fitzgerald destroyer collided with a cargo ship off the coast of Japan.”

Registration required. 9 a.m. in the Inner Harbor.