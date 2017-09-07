By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 7

Theater: The Christians

For their 2017-18 season, Baltimore Center Stage covers a wide scope of the human experience, exploring topics from religion to romance to politics. On Sep. 7, the theater will open with The Christians, by Lucas Hnath, a theatrical exploration of modern-day churchgoers.

Sept. 7-Oct. 8 at Baltimore Center Stage.

Theater: The Heidi Chronicles

This Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning play delves into the life of a career woman working out the kinks of her life from the 1960s to ’80s.

Sept. 7-24 at Rep Stage in Columbia.

Art: Mark Sanders

Hidden treasures abound in Mark Sanders’ found art. In his latest solo exhibit, “Salvage Series,” the artist’s abstract sculpture moves from the global (metal, wood, concrete and glass found in the city’s alleyways) to the personal (1970s PC boards from his father’s engineering company, and burst water pipes and termite-eaten wood from his own apartment, pre-renovation), culminating in a celebration of grit and beauty not to be missed.

Free. Sept. 7-Oct. 1 at Alchemy of Art.

FRIDAY 8

Festival: Madonnari Arts Festival

The streets of Little Italy will transform into stunning works of art at the Madonnari Arts Festival, named after the 16th century Italian traveling street artists dubbed “i madonnari.” The festival pays homage to the transient tradition with professional and student artists from around the world creating works of art on pavement, each inspired by this year’s theme: Freedom. As always, the street art will be surrounded by plenty of food and wine, as well as live music and other performance art highlighting Baltimore’s creative community. Just make sure to watch your step!

Free. Sept. 8-10 in Baltimore’s Little Italy.

Music: Chestertown Jazz Festival

Break out your lawn chairs for this year’s Chestertown Jazz Festival. Expanding this year into a four-day affair with four different Kent County venues, the festival will feature storied genre professionals like percussionist Chuck Redd, vocalist Lena Seikaly and blues band The Sherman Holmes Project. Local food vendors and a beer truck will be set up throughout the park, along with Crow Winery, which hosts its second all-day Crowfest on Sunday.

September 8-11 at Wilmer Park in Chestertown, MD. Tickets $25 advance, $30 at the gate.

SATURDAY 9

Music: Wynton Marsalis

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is pulling out all the stops for the 2017-2018 season, kicking off with a Gala Concert featuring nine-time Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis.

8 p.m. at the Meyerhoff.

Festival: Hampdenfest

Hampdenfest returns for its 14th year with tons of its trademark quirk. Catch the uniquely Baltimore tradition of toilet racing, cheer on a pie-eating contest, peruse a selection of arts and craft vendors, or sample some mouth-watering local dishes, from pit beef to crab cakes—all while enjoying a daylong soundtrack of live music from both national and local artists.

Sept. 9 on West 36th Street. Free.