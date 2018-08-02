Weekend Plans: What To Do Aug. 2-5

By BaltimoreStyle





THURSDAY

Baltimore Cocktail Week

Prepare for Friday by attending a cocktail class! Groups will be partnered with a sponsor and work together to create their own seasonal and sustainable punch at this hands-on class. Stick around for a tasting and for the chance to learn what different brands are doing to be greener all year-round. Ceremony Coffee Mt. Vernon, $28, baltimorecocktailweek.com

Country Music Night

Start the weekend off right with a night of country tunes. Lady Antebellum with Darius Rucker and Russell Dickerson will be performing at the Merriweather Post Pavilion. Purchase a lawn ticket, grab a blanket and kick-back your boots. Merriweather Post Pavilion, $98–$250, merriweathermusic.com

FRIDAY

Art Exhibit at the BMA

Head to the Baltimore Museum of Art and check out Maren Hassinger’s exhibit titled “The Spirit of Things.” The exhibit explores the relationship between the natural and industrial world. Using rope, plastic and newspapers, Hassinger has created a one-of-a-kind exhibit addresses race, gender and identity. Baltimore Museum of Art, free, bma.org

Drinks and Dogs

Enjoy happy hour with a twist—Yappy hour! Bring your pooch and enjoy cocktails, wine or beer at the Harbor Point Central Plaza. While you enjoy your drinks your dog can hang out in the play-space and meet other yappy puppies. Local food truck, The Bistro Lunchbox, will provide delicious food and the Simpli Rhythmic Trio will provide the tunes. What could be better? Harbor Point Central Plaza, free admission, 6:30–8:30 p.m. baltimorewaterfront.com

SATURDAY

Paint it! Ellicott City

Artists from around the community will be venturing out across Ellicott City for the annual plein air paint-out. A gallery wall will feature a benefit exhibit for the Re-CREATE: Ellicott City Artist Relief Fund, including work donated by artists who have participated in Paint it! in the past. Howard County Center for the Arts, free, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., hocoarts.org

History of Baltimore Ice Cream

Cool off this Saturday with ice cream samples and tastings. Curious about how ice cream got its start? Attend the lecture on the history of ice cream from the 19th century to the present. Baltimore Museum of Industry, free, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m., thebmi.org

SUNDAY

Baltimore Restaurant Week

Round out the weekend with a great meal. This weekend many B-more restaurants are participating in a $15-20 lunch and $20-35 dinner special. Restaurants like Black Olive, Roy’s, Verde and Blue Hill Tavern are participating in the unbeatable offer. Other restaurants are offering special three-course dinners and two-course lunches. Downtown Baltimore, $15-35, baltimorerestaurantweek.com

Friends of Patterson Park Concert

Dance the night away on Pagoda Hill as Elikeh plays electrifying Afropop-inspired tunes. The group uses elements of Togolese rhythms and infuses blues-style patterns to create funky rock songs perfect for dancing. Friends of Patterson Park, free, 6:30–8:30 p.m., pattersonpark.com