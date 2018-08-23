Weekend Plans: What To Do Aug. 23-26

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

Maryland State Fair

Summer may be winding down, but the Maryland State Fair is just beginning. Get the adrenaline going with Ridemania Preview Night on Thursday from 5-10 p.m., or head to the fairgrounds on Friday for the fair’s official start. Horse races, garden exhibits, great food and more. And did we talk about music? This year’s Live! On Track concert series (presented by M&T Bank) includes SmashMouth, Chris Janson, Chase Bryant and Chris Lane and the B.B. King Blues Band featuring Tito Jackson. Aug. 24 to Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., $10/adults (12-plus), $8/seniors, $6/children (6-11), children under 6/free, marylandstatefair.com

Friday

Omnibus Filing 2.0

This is the last weekend to head to Fed Hill’s School 33 Art Center for its prolific, visionary exhibitions, Omnibus Filing 2.0. The show features Daniel Bozhkov, Julie Nagle, Patrick Killoran, James Sham and Brian Korge, together in an artistic amalgam sure to inspire. Through Aug. 25, Free. school33.org

Saturday

Maryland Renaissance Festival

Hear ye, hear ye! The 2018 season of the Maryland Renaissance Festival is almost upon us. From jousting to jesters, royalty to frivolity, the days are filled with fun and activity for everyone. Stroll the streets and see artisans crafting and selling their wares. Grab a drink from a pub or a giant turkey leg to munch on. Costumes encouraged. Weekends, Aug. 25-Oct. 2, 1821 Crownsville Road, Annapolis. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $19/adults, $8/children (7-15), children under 7/free. rennfest.com

Vegan Soulfest

If you’ve been dreaming of going vegan but fear the diet’s limits, you need to go Vegan Soulfest. Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, the food-and-culture festival shows just how delectable vegan cuisine can be, with offerings from local food vendors, speakers and demonstrations, musicians and performing artists and more. Even better? The event provides an opportunity to network with others who share your dietary restrictions – all the better for swapping recipes and prepping potlucks. Clifton Park. Free. vegansoulfest.com

Humane Society of Harford County’s Night at the Park

Enjoy a night of minor league baseball while supporting a great cause. Watch the IronBirds battle it out against the Staten Island Yankees and find out more about the great work the Humane Society is doing locally. Purchase your ticket from HSHC’s website and $3.50 from each ticket goes to helping animals. Ripken Stadium, 6:05 p.m. $17/ticket. harfordshelter.org

Sunday

Who Am I? A Closer Look at Portraits

Get arty after your Sunday brunch. The Walters Museum has an early afternoon walk-in tour that’s free, and this week, the tour focuses on portraits and the fascinating characters found throughout the museum. Meet some city inhabitants you never knew about and start your week great back stories of these people in paint. The Walters Museum, 1-2 p.m. Free. thewalters.org