Weekend Plans: What To Do July 26-29

By BaltimoreStyle





THURSDAY

Film: Flicks on the Hill

Grab some blankets and head to Federal Hill tonight to catch the famous murder mystery, “Clue.” The American Visionary Art Museum’s Hugh’s Family Outdoor Theatre features seating for more than a thousand and a 30-foot wide screen. Check their Facebook page for details about the indoor rain location. AVAM at 9 p.m., free, avam.org

FRIDAY

Event: Harford County Farm Fair

Feeling like some good old country fun? The fair is in town! Visit the Harford County’s fairgrounds to ride loopy roller-coasters, eat deliciously fried Oreos and watch cows win prizes. Harford County Fairgrounds, $5-$8, farmfair.org

SATURDAY

Event: John Cleese Live at the Lyric

Monty Python super fans unite! John Cleese, founder of the Monty Python comedy troupe responsible for the four Monty Python films will be available for “absurd and ridiculous” questions only tonight at the Lyric theatre. The Q&A session will follow a showing of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” The Lyric Theatre, $45, modell-lyric.com

Food: Trifecta Food Truck Festival

Thirty-five food trucks offering drinks and snacks-sweet and savory, will be at the Maryland State Fairgrounds today. Rain or shine, kids and adults can enjoy treats from The Green Bowl, Deddles Donuts, The Cow and the Curd, and more! Maryland State Fairgrounds, $15-$20, marylandstatefair.com

Music: Summer Concert Series

Band Of Us and Nelly’s Echo are set to perform at Boordy Vineyards. Gates open just after 5 p.m. and admission includes six wine tastings. Boordy Vineyards, 6-9 p.m., $20, boordy.com

SUNDAY

Theater: BSC Production of Macbeth

Today is the last chance to see Baltimore Shakespeare Company’s production of Macbeth. While abbreviated, this production promises to include all the drama, vim, and vengeance it’s known for. Baltimore Shakespeare Company, $19-$24, baltimoreshakespearefactory.com

Outdoors: Canoes on the Creek

Spend the afternoon on a naturalist-led canoe trip along the marina learning about the local wildlife and forgetting that tomorrow is Monday. Register beforehand to reserve your seat. Double Creek Marina, $10, dnr.maryland.gov