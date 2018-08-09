Weekend Plans: What to Do Aug. 9-12

By BaltimoreStyle





Thursday

Movie Night

Grab some dinner downtown and then head to The American Visionary Art Museum for Flicks on the Hill! Tonight you are your family can enjoy the 1996 classic, Harriet the Spy. The massive movie screen is held up by Adam Kurtzman’s Giant Golden Hand. Enjoy free admission from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., right before the movie starts. AVAM, free, 9 p.m., avam.org

Dancing and Drinks

Head on over to Hotel Indigo tonight for some jazz tunes and cocktails.Enjoy a night serenaded by saxophonist John Thomas and his jazz quartet at Poets Modern Cocktails and Eats. Don’t miss this sophisticated night out and classic whiskey specials. Hotel Indigo, free to attend, 6–8 p.m., baltimoreindigohotel.com

Friday

Cocktail Creator

Spice up your dinner parties by offering a signature cocktail. Attend a special 30-minute tour of the Sagamore Spirit Distillery and then learn how to make two drinks, the Maryland Mule and the Black-Eyed Rye. You will have the chance to learn how flavors and taste work together to create the perfect libation and even take some supplies home to make your own. Sagamore Spirit Distillery, $35, 6–7 p.m., sagamorespirit.com

Saturday

Country Nights

Start the weekend right with a night of country music at Power Plant Live! “Backroad Song” singer Granger Smith, also known as Earl Dibbles Jr., will be performing with 93.1 WPOC Hot Country Nights Series. Kick back and relax! Power Plant Live!, $15-$20, 8:30 p.m., ramsheadlive.com

All You Can Eat

It’s dinner for a good cause at Steurt Hill Academic Academy’s 4th annual Crab Feast. With all you can eat crabs, fried chicken, corn and potatoes, no one should be going home hungry! All proceeds from the event will go to supporting students at Steuart Hill Academic Academy. Union Square Park, $10-$60, 1–5 p.m., baltimorecityschools.org

Sunday

American Idol

“American Idol” is on tour with a stop in Baltimore. The top seven acts will perform, with a special performance by season 8 winner, Kris Allen. Trade your coach seat for an audience seat for these popular performers. The Modell Lyric, $35-$60, 7 p.m., modell-lyric.com

Relax by the Water

End the weekend on a relaxing kayak or canoe ride in Middle Branch Park. Depending on your comfort level you can either paddle yourself or participate in a guided tour. Reserve your spot early to ensure your canoe or kayak ride! Middle Branch Park, $10-$20, 6-8 p.m., baltimorecityrecandparks.org