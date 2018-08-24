We’ve Got a New Look!

By BaltimoreStyle





We’ve been quiet at Baltimore Style lately, but it’s because we have been working on a facelift for the magazine.

Our new look includes a new logo, expanded news, a new recipe feature, and just like before, plenty of stories about the personalities, businesses and trends that make our area great.

This month, you can read our fall arts preview and our exclusive interview with John Waters about his upcoming exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Art. Look for fall road trip suggestions, a recipe from Hampden’s Foraged, a gorgeous Bolton Hill garden and a resort in St. Michaels.

Did you know that Style is now free to readers in Central Maryland.? Here is a list of our newsstands. Want it to come to your house for free? You got it? Click right here.

We love covering our community and welcome your ideas, comments and story pitches. Got an idea? Send it to our managing editor at jgregg@midatlanticmedia.com.