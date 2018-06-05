By Meg Tippett





Interested in living out your dreams of scaling a skyscraper or itching for a new fitness trend to clamber onto? Look no further: Bouldering has come to Baltimore City.

On June 5, climbing gym chain Earth Treks will open their first location in Baltimore City inside Union Collective, a collaborative space owned by Union Craft Brewing. The Hampden location will feature climbing walls, a full fitness area, group fitness classes and 10,000 sq. ft. of bouldering terrain.

Bouldering is a form of rock climbing done without the use of weight-bearing equipment on large 15 ft. boulders instead of traditional rock-climbing cliff faces. The climbs, often referred to as “problems,” require skill and technique to maneuver up and across. The opportunities within the sport are endless, says marketing director of Earth Treks Tori Barnett. Bouldering is great exercise for everyone, young and old, male and female, and can include those of all physical and mental abilities.

“Bouldering is a sport activity, but also a lifestyle,” explains Barnett. “However, all abilities are welcome!”

Union Craft Brewing Co. began in 2011 and has become a staple local brewery. About three years ago, the owners, Kevin Blodger, Adam Benesch and Jon Zerivitz decided to expand their business. They bought a space, much bigger than they needed. Reaching out to friends and other businesses, they decided to create Union Collective, a space with room for eight other tenants.

The Collective will house several of Baltimore’s growing independent businesses starting this summer. Earth Treks is the very first to join the group.

“We joined Union Collective because it is such an amazing place to collaborate and share stories and adventures” says Barnett. “We wanted to be a part of a space that emphasized community.”

“The new space allows us to have an exposed taproom for tours, but also allows other businesses to show off their products and processes as well,” says Blodger. “We hope the space provides a gathering spot for the neighborhood to explore and support Baltimore.”

Earth Treks is open Mon. – Fri.: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sat.: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sun.: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and is located at Union Collective on 1700 West 41st St. in Hampden, MD.