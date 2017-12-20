BCPL's fun book-a-month challenge will have you turning over a new leaf.

Your New New Year’s Resolution BCPL's fun book-a-month challenge will have you turning over a new leaf.

By Jessica Gregg





You know those photo challenges that periodically sweep through social media and require you to take and post a different picture every day? Here’s something much better: The Baltimore County Public Library is launching its #BWELLREAD program that includes monthly reading challenges. Think of it as a new year’s resolution for bibliophiles and reluctant readers alike, with hashtags.

Each month, participants choose their reading material based on the following monthly themes:

January: Read a book that was made into a movie February: Read a book written by a person of color March: Read a book with a one-word title April: Read a memoir or biography about a person who doesn’t look like you May: Read a book recommended by a friend June: Read a book about music July: Read a book set in a cold climate August: Read a book that teaches you something new September: Read a book you’ve always meant to read October: Read a creepy book November: Read a book you’ve heard nothing about December: Read a short story

Participants then post a photo of themselves with the book they chose and the hashtag #BWELLREAD for a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card. Two posts will be randomly chosen for the prize on the last business day of each month.

Books, prizes, and a resolution we can actually keep. Count us in!