You know those photo challenges that periodically sweep through social media and require you to take and post a different picture every day? Here’s something much better: The Baltimore County Public Library is launching its #BWELLREAD program that includes monthly reading challenges. Think of it as a new year’s resolution for bibliophiles and reluctant readers alike, with hashtags.
Each month, participants choose their reading material based on the following monthly themes:
|January:
|Read a book that was made into a movie
|February:
|Read a book written by a person of color
|March:
|Read a book with a one-word title
|April:
|Read a memoir or biography about a person who doesn’t look like you
|May:
|Read a book recommended by a friend
|June:
|Read a book about music
|July:
|Read a book set in a cold climate
|August:
|Read a book that teaches you something new
|September:
|Read a book you’ve always meant to read
|October:
|Read a creepy book
|November:
|Read a book you’ve heard nothing about
|December:
|Read a short story
Participants then post a photo of themselves with the book they chose and the hashtag #BWELLREAD for a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card. Two posts will be randomly chosen for the prize on the last business day of each month.
Books, prizes, and a resolution we can actually keep. Count us in!