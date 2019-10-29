Our 2019 Readers’ Choice Winners

By BaltimoreStyle



Thank you to all who voted in our second annual Readers’ Choice contest. We saw so much enthusiasm this year — and we don’t blame you. There are a lot of great businesses, restaurants, health-care providers and others in the Baltimore area that deserve your recognition. We invite you to read, share and enjoy these excellent winners that are such an important part of our community. Congratulations to all of them!

PARTY TIME
Best Venue For an Intimate Gathering
Woodberry Kitchen

Best Venue For a Big Bash
Sagamore Pendry Baltimore

Best Party Planner
Celebrations

Best DJ Who Doesn’t Play ‘YMCA’
DJ Mike on the Mic (Michael Pachino)

Best Band
Kelly Bell Band

Best Photographer/Videographer
Whitman Photography

Best Caterer
The Classic Catering People

Best Photo Booth
Pixilated, Baltimore

Best Special Occasion Venue
Baltimore Museum of Art

Best Amusement Park
Hersheypark

KIDS AND COMMUNITY
Best Nonprofit
BARCS, Baltimore

Best Community Center
The Y in Central Maryland

Best Co-Working Space
R. House

Best Restaurant For Bringing the Kids
Friendly Farm, Upperco

Best Venue For Bringing the Kids
Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

Best Park
Oregon Ridge Park

Best Playground
Annie’s Playground, Fallston

Best Kids’ Programming
Port Discovery Children’s Museum

Best (Actually Teen-Approved) Teen Programming
Skatepark of Baltimore

Best Special Needs Programming
Kennedy Krieger Institute

Best Day Camp
Beachmont, Kingsville

Best Overnight Camp
River Valley Ranch, Manchester

Best Special Needs Camp
Camp Aristotle at the Auburn School

ALL ABOUT THE ARTS
Best Performing Arts Venue
The Hippodrome Theatre, Baltimore

Best Art Gallery
Maryland Art Place

Best Museum
Baltimore Museum of Art

Best Classic Baltimore Event
The Preakness Stakes

Best Local Musician/Group
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

Best Visual Artist
Beth-Ann Wilson, Night Owl Gallery, Highlandtown

Best Quirky-Cool Spot
Hampden

FITNESS AND FUN
Best Gym/Fitness Center
Merritt Clubs

Best Ball Field
Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Best Hiking Trail
Gunpowder Falls State Park

Best Personal Trainer
Ashley Shiner, INLINE Pilates

Best Social Sport
Kickball

Best Yoga
YogaWorks

Best Exercise Classes
Merritt Clubs

Best Post-Yoga Juice Spot
Pure Raw Juice, Towson

THE GOLDEN YEARS
Best 55+ Community
Oak Crest, Parkville

Best Alzheimer’s/Dementia Care
Mercy Ridge

Best Assisted Living
Oak Crest, Parkville

Best Independent Living
Oak Crest, Parkville

Best Senior Center
Ellicott City 50+ Center, Ellicott City

Best Home-Care Services
Johns Hopkins Home Care Group, Baltimore

Best Hospice Care
Gilchrist, Towson

GET SMART
Best Continuing Education
Towson University

Best Preschool
The Goddard School

Best Private School (Elementary-Middle) Coed
St. Ursula School

Best Private School (Elementary-Middle) Boys
Loyola Blakefield

Best Private School (Elementary-Middle) Girls
Roland Park Country School

Best Private High School Coed
McDonogh School

Best Private High School Boys
Calvert Hall College High School

Best Private High School Girls
Notre Dame Preparatory School

Best Public School (Elementary-Middle)
Roland Park Elementary Middle School

Best Public High School
George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology

Best Special Needs School
Kennedy Krieger Institute

Best Local Mascot
Oriole Bird

Best Teacher (Elementary-Middle) Private School
Ryan Hopkins, The Boys’ Latin School of Maryland

Best Teacher (Elementary-Middle) Public School
Amy DeNike, Kingsville Elementary

Best Teacher (High School) Public School
Joshua Wade, Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical

Best Teacher (High School) Private School
Barbara Barr, Notre Dame Preparatory School

Best Aftercare
Friends School of Baltimore

Best Maryland Private College/University
Notre Dame of Maryland University

Best Maryland Public College/University
Towson University

EATS AND DRINKS
Best Cup of Coffee
Zeke’s

Best Bar
Looney’s Pub

Best Crab Cake
Pappas

Best Happy Hour
Hightopps Backstage Grille

Best Coffee Shop to Get Some Work Done
Daily Grind

Best Cocktails
The Bluebird Cocktail Room & Pub

Best Bartender
Garrett Handel, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood

Best Date Night Locale
Woodberry Kitchen

Best Local Brewery
Union Craft Brewing

Best Local Beer
Duckpin – Union Craft Brewing

Best Lunch
DiPasquale’s

Best Greasy Spoon
Double T Diner

Best Hidden Gem
Cypriana

Best Large Grocery Chain Store
Wegmans

Best Grocery for Organic
MOM’s Organic Market

Best Local Grocery Store
Graul’s Market

Best Liquor Store
Hunt Valley Wine, Liquor & Beer

Best Ice Cream/FroYo
The Charmery

Best Pizza
Pizza John’s, Middle River

Best Place to Pick Up a Date
Ottobar

Best Brunch
Miss Shirley’s Café

Best Restaurant
Restaurante Tio Pepe

Best Restaurant View
Rusty Scupper

Best Bakery
Yia Yia’s Bakery

Best Local Salad
Atwater’s

Best Taco Tuesday
Mezcal

Best Cheap Eats – Chain
Chick-fil-A

Best Cheap Eats – Local Joint
Papi’s Tacos

TAKE CARE
Best Cosmetic Surgeon
Dr. Adam Basner, Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland

Best Dentist
Dr. Tracy Bowden, Kids First Pediatric Dentistry

Best Orthodontist
Dr. Jessie Isaacs, Isaacs, Nawy, Stern and Isaacs Orthodontics

Best Mental Health
Sheppard Pratt Health System

Best Orthopaedic Practice
Towson Orthopaedic Associates

Best Vision Care
Wilmer Eye Institute

Best Pediatrician
Dr. Amy Winkelstein, The Maryland Pediatric Group

Best OB/GYN
Dr. Claire Weitz, GBMC

Best Urgent Care
Patient First

Best Vein Clinic
The Vein Center at GBMC

Best Lasik Center
Wilmer Laser Vision Center

Best Hospital
GBMC

Best Emergency Room
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Best Local Pharmacy
Target CVS, Towson

Best Vet
Timonium Animal Hospital

Best Gastroenterologist
Dr. Linda Rosenthal

B’MORE BEAUTIFUL
Best Makeup Artist
Jessica Marsh, Spa in The Valley

Best Place to Get Botox
Charm City Plastic Surgery

Best Hair Stylist
Maria Gee, Spa in the Valley

Best Barber
Old Bank Barbers

Best Salon
About Faces

Best Spa
About Faces

Best Massage
Spa in the Valley

Best Waxing
Chrissy Stamidis, About Faces, Towson

Best Mani/Pedi
Spa on The Avenue

Best Permanent Makeup
Carly Walter, Baltimore Beauties

HOUSE AND HOME
Best Dry Cleaners
Glyndon Lord Baltimore Cleaners

Best Car Wash
Canton Car Wash

Best Flooring
Floors Etc.

Best Windows
Thompson Creek

Best Landscaper
Maxalea

Best Interior Design
Studio One

Best Roofing/Siding/Decks
Brothers Services

Best Plumber
Len the Plumber

Best HVAC
Perry Hall Heating & Air Conditioning

Best Pest Control
Ehrlich

Best Electrician
Kolb Electric

Best Real Estate Firm
CORE Maryland

Best Realtor
Richard Waxman

SHOP ’TIL YOU DROP
Best Bookstore
The Ivy Bookshop

Best Car Dealership
Jones Junction

Best Mall
Towson Town Center

Best Shopping Center
The Avenue at White Marsh

Best Boutique
doubledutch

Best Formalwear – Women
Synchronicity Boutique

Best Formalwear – Men
Tuxedo House

Best Menswear
JoS. A. Bank Clothiers

Best Local Shoe Store
Van Dyke & Bacon

Best Furniture
Su Casa Furniture, Fells Point

Best Musical Instrument Store
Guitar Center, Towson

Best Jeweler
Smyth Jewelers

LET’S TRAVEL
Best Day Trip
New York City

Best Local Travel Destination
Ocean City

Best Cruise Line
Royal Caribbean

Best Airline
Southwest

Best Airport
BWI

Best Rental Car
Enterprise

Best Local Travel Agent
The Cruise Lady

Best Place to Take The Kids
Ocean City

Best Girls’ Weekend Destination
Charleston, South Carolina

Best Destination to Go by Yourself
Bethany Beach, Delaware

EVERYTHING ELSE
Best Pet Groomer
Snazzy Jazzy’s Pet Salon

Best Local Insurance Agency/Agent
Nationwide/Michael Wall

Best Financial Planner
Brian Horn, Heritage Financial

Best Law Firm
Miles and Stockbridge

Best Local Bank
M&T Bank

Best Credit Union
SECU Credit Union

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2019 Baltimore Style, All Rights Reserved