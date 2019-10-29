Our 2019 Readers’ Choice Winners

By BaltimoreStyle





Thank you to all who voted in our second annual Readers’ Choice contest. We saw so much enthusiasm this year — and we don’t blame you. There are a lot of great businesses, restaurants, health-care providers and others in the Baltimore area that deserve your recognition. We invite you to read, share and enjoy these excellent winners that are such an important part of our community. Congratulations to all of them!

PARTY TIME

Best Venue For an Intimate Gathering

Woodberry Kitchen

Best Venue For a Big Bash

Sagamore Pendry Baltimore

Best Party Planner

Celebrations

Best DJ Who Doesn’t Play ‘YMCA’

DJ Mike on the Mic (Michael Pachino)

Best Band

Kelly Bell Band

Best Photographer/Videographer

Whitman Photography

Best Caterer

The Classic Catering People

Best Photo Booth

Pixilated, Baltimore

Best Special Occasion Venue

Baltimore Museum of Art

Best Amusement Park

Hersheypark

KIDS AND COMMUNITY

Best Nonprofit

BARCS, Baltimore

Best Community Center

The Y in Central Maryland

Best Co-Working Space

R. House

Best Restaurant For Bringing the Kids

Friendly Farm, Upperco

Best Venue For Bringing the Kids

Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

Best Park

Oregon Ridge Park

Best Playground

Annie’s Playground, Fallston

Best Kids’ Programming

Port Discovery Children’s Museum

Best (Actually Teen-Approved) Teen Programming

Skatepark of Baltimore

Best Special Needs Programming

Kennedy Krieger Institute

Best Day Camp

Beachmont, Kingsville

Best Overnight Camp

River Valley Ranch, Manchester

Best Special Needs Camp

Camp Aristotle at the Auburn School

ALL ABOUT THE ARTS

Best Performing Arts Venue

The Hippodrome Theatre, Baltimore

Best Art Gallery

Maryland Art Place

Best Museum

Baltimore Museum of Art

Best Classic Baltimore Event

The Preakness Stakes

Best Local Musician/Group

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

Best Visual Artist

Beth-Ann Wilson, Night Owl Gallery, Highlandtown

Best Quirky-Cool Spot

Hampden

FITNESS AND FUN

Best Gym/Fitness Center

Merritt Clubs

Best Ball Field

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Best Hiking Trail

Gunpowder Falls State Park

Best Personal Trainer

Ashley Shiner, INLINE Pilates

Best Social Sport

Kickball

Best Yoga

YogaWorks

Best Exercise Classes

Merritt Clubs

Best Post-Yoga Juice Spot

Pure Raw Juice, Towson

THE GOLDEN YEARS

Best 55+ Community

Oak Crest, Parkville

Best Alzheimer’s/Dementia Care

Mercy Ridge

Best Assisted Living

Oak Crest, Parkville

Best Independent Living

Oak Crest, Parkville

Best Senior Center

Ellicott City 50+ Center, Ellicott City

Best Home-Care Services

Johns Hopkins Home Care Group, Baltimore

Best Hospice Care

Gilchrist, Towson

GET SMART

Best Continuing Education

Towson University

Best Preschool

The Goddard School

Best Private School (Elementary-Middle) Coed

St. Ursula School

Best Private School (Elementary-Middle) Boys

Loyola Blakefield

Best Private School (Elementary-Middle) Girls

Roland Park Country School

Best Private High School Coed

McDonogh School

Best Private High School Boys

Calvert Hall College High School

Best Private High School Girls

Notre Dame Preparatory School

Best Public School (Elementary-Middle)

Roland Park Elementary Middle School

Best Public High School

George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology

Best Special Needs School

Kennedy Krieger Institute

Best Local Mascot

Oriole Bird

Best Teacher (Elementary-Middle) Private School

Ryan Hopkins, The Boys’ Latin School of Maryland

Best Teacher (Elementary-Middle) Public School

Amy DeNike, Kingsville Elementary

Best Teacher (High School) Public School

Joshua Wade, Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical

Best Teacher (High School) Private School

Barbara Barr, Notre Dame Preparatory School

Best Aftercare

Friends School of Baltimore

Best Maryland Private College/University

Notre Dame of Maryland University

Best Maryland Public College/University

Towson University

EATS AND DRINKS

Best Cup of Coffee

Zeke’s

Best Bar

Looney’s Pub

Best Crab Cake

Pappas

Best Happy Hour

Hightopps Backstage Grille

Best Coffee Shop to Get Some Work Done

Daily Grind

Best Cocktails

The Bluebird Cocktail Room & Pub

Best Bartender

Garrett Handel, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood

Best Date Night Locale

Woodberry Kitchen

Best Local Brewery

Union Craft Brewing

Best Local Beer

Duckpin – Union Craft Brewing

Best Lunch

DiPasquale’s

Best Greasy Spoon

Double T Diner

Best Hidden Gem

Cypriana

Best Large Grocery Chain Store

Wegmans

Best Grocery for Organic

MOM’s Organic Market

Best Local Grocery Store

Graul’s Market

Best Liquor Store

Hunt Valley Wine, Liquor & Beer

Best Ice Cream/FroYo

The Charmery

Best Pizza

Pizza John’s, Middle River

Best Place to Pick Up a Date

Ottobar

Best Brunch

Miss Shirley’s Café

Best Restaurant

Restaurante Tio Pepe

Best Restaurant View

Rusty Scupper

Best Bakery

Yia Yia’s Bakery

Best Local Salad

Atwater’s

Best Taco Tuesday

Mezcal

Best Cheap Eats – Chain

Chick-fil-A

Best Cheap Eats – Local Joint

Papi’s Tacos

TAKE CARE

Best Cosmetic Surgeon

Dr. Adam Basner, Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland

Best Dentist

Dr. Tracy Bowden, Kids First Pediatric Dentistry

Best Orthodontist

Dr. Jessie Isaacs, Isaacs, Nawy, Stern and Isaacs Orthodontics

Best Mental Health

Sheppard Pratt Health System

Best Orthopaedic Practice

Towson Orthopaedic Associates

Best Vision Care

Wilmer Eye Institute

Best Pediatrician

Dr. Amy Winkelstein, The Maryland Pediatric Group

Best OB/GYN

Dr. Claire Weitz, GBMC

Best Urgent Care

Patient First

Best Vein Clinic

The Vein Center at GBMC

Best Lasik Center

Wilmer Laser Vision Center

Best Hospital

GBMC

Best Emergency Room

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Best Local Pharmacy

Target CVS, Towson

Best Vet

Timonium Animal Hospital

Best Gastroenterologist

Dr. Linda Rosenthal

B’MORE BEAUTIFUL

Best Makeup Artist

Jessica Marsh, Spa in The Valley

Best Place to Get Botox

Charm City Plastic Surgery

Best Hair Stylist

Maria Gee, Spa in the Valley

Best Barber

Old Bank Barbers

Best Salon

About Faces

Best Spa

About Faces

Best Massage

Spa in the Valley

Best Waxing

Chrissy Stamidis, About Faces, Towson

Best Mani/Pedi

Spa on The Avenue

Best Permanent Makeup

Carly Walter, Baltimore Beauties

HOUSE AND HOME

Best Dry Cleaners

Glyndon Lord Baltimore Cleaners

Best Car Wash

Canton Car Wash

Best Flooring

Floors Etc.

Best Windows

Thompson Creek

Best Landscaper

Maxalea

Best Interior Design

Studio One

Best Roofing/Siding/Decks

Brothers Services

Best Plumber

Len the Plumber

Best HVAC

Perry Hall Heating & Air Conditioning

Best Pest Control

Ehrlich

Best Electrician

Kolb Electric

Best Real Estate Firm

CORE Maryland

Best Realtor

Richard Waxman

SHOP ’TIL YOU DROP

Best Bookstore

The Ivy Bookshop

Best Car Dealership

Jones Junction

Best Mall

Towson Town Center

Best Shopping Center

The Avenue at White Marsh

Best Boutique

doubledutch

Best Formalwear – Women

Synchronicity Boutique

Best Formalwear – Men

Tuxedo House

Best Menswear

JoS. A. Bank Clothiers

Best Local Shoe Store

Van Dyke & Bacon

Best Furniture

Su Casa Furniture, Fells Point

Best Musical Instrument Store

Guitar Center, Towson

Best Jeweler

Smyth Jewelers

LET’S TRAVEL

Best Day Trip

New York City

Best Local Travel Destination

Ocean City

Best Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean

Best Airline

Southwest

Best Airport

BWI

Best Rental Car

Enterprise

Best Local Travel Agent

The Cruise Lady

Best Place to Take The Kids

Ocean City

Best Girls’ Weekend Destination

Charleston, South Carolina

Best Destination to Go by Yourself

Bethany Beach, Delaware

EVERYTHING ELSE

Best Pet Groomer

Snazzy Jazzy’s Pet Salon

Best Local Insurance Agency/Agent

Nationwide/Michael Wall

Best Financial Planner

Brian Horn, Heritage Financial

Best Law Firm

Miles and Stockbridge

Best Local Bank

M&T Bank

Best Credit Union

SECU Credit Union