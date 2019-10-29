Our 2019 Readers’ Choice Winners

Thank you to all who voted in our second annual Readers’ Choice contest. We saw so much enthusiasm this year — and we don’t blame you. There are a lot of great businesses, restaurants, health-care providers and others in the Baltimore area that deserve your recognition. We invite you to read, share and enjoy these excellent winners that are such an important part of our community. Congratulations to all of them!
PARTY TIME
Best Venue For an Intimate Gathering
Woodberry Kitchen
Best Venue For a Big Bash
Sagamore Pendry Baltimore
Best Party Planner
Celebrations
Best DJ Who Doesn’t Play ‘YMCA’
DJ Mike on the Mic (Michael Pachino)
Best Band
Kelly Bell Band
Best Photographer/Videographer
Whitman Photography
Best Caterer
The Classic Catering People
Best Photo Booth
Pixilated, Baltimore
Best Special Occasion Venue
Baltimore Museum of Art
Best Amusement Park
Hersheypark
KIDS AND COMMUNITY
Best Nonprofit
BARCS, Baltimore
Best Community Center
The Y in Central Maryland
Best Co-Working Space
R. House
Best Restaurant For Bringing the Kids
Friendly Farm, Upperco
Best Venue For Bringing the Kids
Maryland Zoo in Baltimore
Best Park
Oregon Ridge Park
Best Playground
Annie’s Playground, Fallston
Best Kids’ Programming
Port Discovery Children’s Museum
Best (Actually Teen-Approved) Teen Programming
Skatepark of Baltimore
Best Special Needs Programming
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Best Day Camp
Beachmont, Kingsville
Best Overnight Camp
River Valley Ranch, Manchester
Best Special Needs Camp
Camp Aristotle at the Auburn School
ALL ABOUT THE ARTS
Best Performing Arts Venue
The Hippodrome Theatre, Baltimore
Best Art Gallery
Maryland Art Place
Best Museum
Baltimore Museum of Art
Best Classic Baltimore Event
The Preakness Stakes
Best Local Musician/Group
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
Best Visual Artist
Beth-Ann Wilson, Night Owl Gallery, Highlandtown
Best Quirky-Cool Spot
Hampden
FITNESS AND FUN
Best Gym/Fitness Center
Merritt Clubs
Best Ball Field
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Best Hiking Trail
Gunpowder Falls State Park
Best Personal Trainer
Ashley Shiner, INLINE Pilates
Best Social Sport
Kickball
Best Yoga
YogaWorks
Best Exercise Classes
Merritt Clubs
Best Post-Yoga Juice Spot
Pure Raw Juice, Towson
THE GOLDEN YEARS
Best 55+ Community
Oak Crest, Parkville
Best Alzheimer’s/Dementia Care
Mercy Ridge
Best Assisted Living
Oak Crest, Parkville
Best Independent Living
Oak Crest, Parkville
Best Senior Center
Ellicott City 50+ Center, Ellicott City
Best Home-Care Services
Johns Hopkins Home Care Group, Baltimore
Best Hospice Care
Gilchrist, Towson
GET SMART
Best Continuing Education
Towson University
Best Preschool
The Goddard School
Best Private School (Elementary-Middle) Coed
St. Ursula School
Best Private School (Elementary-Middle) Boys
Loyola Blakefield
Best Private School (Elementary-Middle) Girls
Roland Park Country School
Best Private High School Coed
McDonogh School
Best Private High School Boys
Calvert Hall College High School
Best Private High School Girls
Notre Dame Preparatory School
Best Public School (Elementary-Middle)
Roland Park Elementary Middle School
Best Public High School
George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology
Best Special Needs School
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Best Local Mascot
Oriole Bird
Best Teacher (Elementary-Middle) Private School
Ryan Hopkins, The Boys’ Latin School of Maryland
Best Teacher (Elementary-Middle) Public School
Amy DeNike, Kingsville Elementary
Best Teacher (High School) Public School
Joshua Wade, Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical
Best Teacher (High School) Private School
Barbara Barr, Notre Dame Preparatory School
Best Aftercare
Friends School of Baltimore
Best Maryland Private College/University
Notre Dame of Maryland University
Best Maryland Public College/University
Towson University
EATS AND DRINKS
Best Cup of Coffee
Zeke’s
Best Bar
Looney’s Pub
Best Crab Cake
Pappas
Best Happy Hour
Hightopps Backstage Grille
Best Coffee Shop to Get Some Work Done
Daily Grind
Best Cocktails
The Bluebird Cocktail Room & Pub
Best Bartender
Garrett Handel, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood
Best Date Night Locale
Woodberry Kitchen
Best Local Brewery
Union Craft Brewing
Best Local Beer
Duckpin – Union Craft Brewing
Best Lunch
DiPasquale’s
Best Greasy Spoon
Double T Diner
Best Hidden Gem
Cypriana
Best Large Grocery Chain Store
Wegmans
Best Grocery for Organic
MOM’s Organic Market
Best Local Grocery Store
Graul’s Market
Best Liquor Store
Hunt Valley Wine, Liquor & Beer
Best Ice Cream/FroYo
The Charmery
Best Pizza
Pizza John’s, Middle River
Best Place to Pick Up a Date
Ottobar
Best Brunch
Miss Shirley’s Café
Best Restaurant
Restaurante Tio Pepe
Best Restaurant View
Rusty Scupper
Best Bakery
Yia Yia’s Bakery
Best Local Salad
Atwater’s
Best Taco Tuesday
Mezcal
Best Cheap Eats – Chain
Chick-fil-A
Best Cheap Eats – Local Joint
Papi’s Tacos
TAKE CARE
Best Cosmetic Surgeon
Dr. Adam Basner, Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland
Best Dentist
Dr. Tracy Bowden, Kids First Pediatric Dentistry
Best Orthodontist
Dr. Jessie Isaacs, Isaacs, Nawy, Stern and Isaacs Orthodontics
Best Mental Health
Sheppard Pratt Health System
Best Orthopaedic Practice
Towson Orthopaedic Associates
Best Vision Care
Wilmer Eye Institute
Best Pediatrician
Dr. Amy Winkelstein, The Maryland Pediatric Group
Best OB/GYN
Dr. Claire Weitz, GBMC
Best Urgent Care
Patient First
Best Vein Clinic
The Vein Center at GBMC
Best Lasik Center
Wilmer Laser Vision Center
Best Hospital
GBMC
Best Emergency Room
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Best Local Pharmacy
Target CVS, Towson
Best Vet
Timonium Animal Hospital
Best Gastroenterologist
Dr. Linda Rosenthal
B’MORE BEAUTIFUL
Best Makeup Artist
Jessica Marsh, Spa in The Valley
Best Place to Get Botox
Charm City Plastic Surgery
Best Hair Stylist
Maria Gee, Spa in the Valley
Best Barber
Old Bank Barbers
Best Salon
About Faces
Best Spa
About Faces
Best Massage
Spa in the Valley
Best Waxing
Chrissy Stamidis, About Faces, Towson
Best Mani/Pedi
Spa on The Avenue
Best Permanent Makeup
Carly Walter, Baltimore Beauties
HOUSE AND HOME
Best Dry Cleaners
Glyndon Lord Baltimore Cleaners
Best Car Wash
Canton Car Wash
Best Flooring
Floors Etc.
Best Windows
Thompson Creek
Best Landscaper
Maxalea
Best Interior Design
Studio One
Best Roofing/Siding/Decks
Brothers Services
Best Plumber
Len the Plumber
Best HVAC
Perry Hall Heating & Air Conditioning
Best Pest Control
Ehrlich
Best Electrician
Kolb Electric
Best Real Estate Firm
CORE Maryland
Best Realtor
Richard Waxman
SHOP ’TIL YOU DROP
Best Bookstore
The Ivy Bookshop
Best Car Dealership
Jones Junction
Best Mall
Towson Town Center
Best Shopping Center
The Avenue at White Marsh
Best Boutique
doubledutch
Best Formalwear – Women
Synchronicity Boutique
Best Formalwear – Men
Tuxedo House
Best Menswear
JoS. A. Bank Clothiers
Best Local Shoe Store
Van Dyke & Bacon
Best Furniture
Su Casa Furniture, Fells Point
Best Musical Instrument Store
Guitar Center, Towson
Best Jeweler
Smyth Jewelers
LET’S TRAVEL
Best Day Trip
New York City
Best Local Travel Destination
Ocean City
Best Cruise Line
Royal Caribbean
Best Airline
Southwest
Best Airport
BWI
Best Rental Car
Enterprise
Best Local Travel Agent
The Cruise Lady
Best Place to Take The Kids
Ocean City
Best Girls’ Weekend Destination
Charleston, South Carolina
Best Destination to Go by Yourself
Bethany Beach, Delaware
EVERYTHING ELSE
Best Pet Groomer
Snazzy Jazzy’s Pet Salon
Best Local Insurance Agency/Agent
Nationwide/Michael Wall
Best Financial Planner
Brian Horn, Heritage Financial
Best Law Firm
Miles and Stockbridge
Best Local Bank
M&T Bank
Best Credit Union
SECU Credit Union