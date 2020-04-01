Try These 4 Homemade Lip Scrubs For Spring

By Adranisha Stephens





With the transition from winter to the warmer months, it’s a great time to reevaluate our beauty routine and add in some exfoliation to prevent dry, chapped lips.

As temperatures fluctuate, the result is often dry lips that can peel, crack and just plain hurt. These DIY lip scrubs can help exfoliate those dead skin cells, leaving lips soft and fresh.

Try one of these natural creations two to three times a week and follow with a creamy lip balm. If covered and appropriately stored, these scrubs will stay good for a couple of months. So keep one on hand this spring for hydrated lips.

Cinnamon Lip Scrub

Two tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 tablespoon raw honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon powder

Mix the ingredients in a small ceramic bowl. Spread on lips with fingertips and softly scrub off dry, dead skin. Remove with warm water and a washcloth. For more recipes, click here.

Pineapple Lip Scrub

1 1/2 cup cane sugar

1/2 cup of coconut oil

1/4– 1/2 pineapple (1/2 cup of puree)

Grab your pineapple and puree it in a blender for roughly 40 seconds, pushing down the extra chunks as needed. Blend in your coconut oil (melted, so it is easier to blend).

Pour the mixture to a bowl and add 1 1/2 cups of cane sugar. If you desire a thicker consistency, add more sugar.

For more recipes, click here.

Vanilla and Honey Lip Scrub

One tablespoon brown sugar

A small amount of raw honey (one bottle squeeze)

One drop vanilla extract

In a bowl, combine the sugar and honey, then your vanilla. Store in a covered container for later use. Rinse with a warm washcloth. For more recipes, click here.

Mint lip Scrub

Two tablespoons of sugar

Two tablespoons olive (or coconut oil)

8-10 drops of peppermint or spearmint essential oils

1/2 teaspoon of grapeseed oil

Blend sugar with your chosen emollient. Add in 8-10 drops of peppermint oil and blend. Alternatively, you can use spearmint essential oil.

Next, add grapeseed oil to the mixture. Gently apply the mixture to your lips and rub it in circular motions for a few minutes. Rinse with water.

For more recipe ideas, click here!