5 Ways To Find A Hobby You Truly Love

Whether you like baking, knitting, or have no idea what to do with all this extra time we now have on our hands, now is an especially good time to learn a new pastime — or rediscover an old favorite. Here are a few ideas on how we can all find a hobby we truly love.

Transform What You Already Love Into a Hobby

Everyone has some activity they enjoy, and there’s a way to transform it into a full-fledged hobby.

We can start by looking at how we already enjoy spending our time and figuring out how they can become hobbies. Do you enjoy eating or watching your favorite sports teams? These are things that could easily become your next hobby by taking cooking classes or joining a recreational sports team.

Do you love watching stand-up comedy classes? Try taking a virtual improv class. Is the best part of your day spent playing with your pet? You can now virtually volunteer with a rescue organization, among many others.

Are you always reading up about random pop culture facts? Join a local trivia team or host your own trivia night solo or with friends while social distancing. The point is, you’re already doing things you enjoy. So, translating that into a worthwhile hobby should be relatively easy.

Find a perfect at-home activity

From puzzles to jewelry making to baking, more of us are playing around with new hobbies just for fun these days. It doesn’t matter if our new reality is a few 1,000 square feet (thanks to COVID-19), now is the perfect time for open-ended, unstructured self care in the form of hobbies. For some inspiration, click here.

Take inventory of your purchases

Is there a certain thing you just can’t help but splurge on every time you’re out shopping? The item might be holding the clue towards your next hobby. Instead of buying the latest in fashion, consider knitting or sewing some signature pieces of your own. Or, maybe you love scented candles? Take on the task of creating a special blend for your home. Are your walls adorned with art from your favorite artists? Try painting your own artwork. Not only can you save yourself some cash, but you will unlock your inner creativity and feel inspired.

Get out and explore

If you’re feeling complacent, trek to your local hobby store and start exploring and checking Hobby Works. You don’t have to make a commitment or buy anything. Just see what interests you. You can even chat with your friends and see what hobbies they enjoy— maybe you can join them? Or perhaps they will give you an idea for a hobby you might be interested in.

Start Trying Things (and See What Sticks)

Join organizations, clubs, or groups where you can try new things out. Websites such as Meetup.com help us explore different interests, at no or a low cost. If you need some inspiration, Baltimore even has a list of hobbies and crafts groups to join. It might take a while to find a hobby that you love, but the key is not to give up. Keep connecting with people, and exploring new things that feel exciting to you. Eventually, you’ll find something that feels like the right fit.