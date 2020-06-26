By Victoria Harvey





Sure, there’s plenty of fun stuff to do around here. But it’s also fun to check out events in other areas, particularly since we can do that from our own homes these days. With that in mind, here are 5 virtual things to do this weekend.

Friday

Diplo and Dillon Francis Live on Twitch

Missing concert and festival season? Head over to Twitch tonight as Diplo and Dillon Francis go live to give you a virtual experience you won’t want to miss. 11 p.m.

Saturday

Gold Coast Art Fair

This annual event has moved online due to the COVID-19 outbreak. You can shop and view art June 27-July 3. Browse the art or even set up your own virtual booth.

Saturday Night Live at The Stand

Those in need of a little British humor, can check out this favorite comedy show for a few laughs!

National Symphony Orchestra at Home

Calling all orchestra fans: Join The Kennedy Center for a night of unforgettable music live from your living room! The event will be streamed on both Facebook and YouTube. 7 p.m.

Drink Beer, Be Kind Virtual Festival

Hey, beer lovers, want to see what folks are drinking in their neck of the woods? Head over to this virtual beer festival, live on Zoom, from Oregon. Highlights include: talks from brewers, special guests, and apparently, ax throwing. We’re tempted to go just for that last element. Tickets and more information can be found here. 4-7 p.m.