Here are some of the best at-home remedies to try now

8 Ways To Achieve Glowing Skin Here are some of the best at-home remedies to try now

By Adranisha Stephens





A strong indicator of healthy skin is a natural glow. But factors like stressful lifestyles, hectic work schedules, inadequate sleep and lack of nutritional diet can play a significant role in our skin’s overall health. This is where homemade beauty recipes and simple preventive tips come in handy.

Instead of reaching for harmful, harsh creams and serums, it’s time to rifle through your pantry and concoct your very own skin brightening potion that will reveal your natural shine. Don’t worry, I went out on the web and combed these sources so you don’t have to. Here are eight at-home remedies for glowing skin.

Honey

Honey, which is known as an antibacterial agent, is perfect for all skin types, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information. For combination to dry skin types, use one teaspoon of honey and massage on the skin daily. Keep on the skin for roughly 10 minutes and then wash. Once you pat dry, you should notice your skin feeling noticeably softer but also glowing. You should only use raw honey to reap maximum benefits.

Figs

Raw figs are often used to create nourishing face masks and for a good reason. Not only are these treats tasty and nutritious, but Healthline studies have shown that they have the potential to treat a range of medical concerns, from diabetes to eczema.

One method is to take two figs and mash them. Mix in with a little milk, gently rub on the face for up to two minutes, then wash clean. This remedy can help remove toxins on your skin and help you get that shine from within. The mildly abrasive nature of figs helps keep the skin healthy.

Avocado

Full of healthy fats, vitamins, and antioxidants, this fruit with aphrodisiac properties is a holy grail product for dry skin, WebMD states. Mash an avocado and apply it onto clean skin, slowly massaging it into the skin. Leave it on for at least 15 minutes before you wash it off. And, if you’re not a fan of putting this mash on your face, actually ingesting avocados is another way to help your skin glow. Avocado toast anyone?

Bananas

Who knew that the humble banana could offer so many beauty and health benefits? It’s rich in powerful antioxidants, phytochemicals, and moisture making it a perfect match for those with oily skin, sccording to Healthline. Mash a ripe banana and massage the surface with the pulp. Even the driest of skins will be thankful for this regimen.

Olives

Not only are olives an excellent source of vitamins, but they also act as an antioxidant, which is a substance that prevents oxidation. So, when used on the face, this can prevent premature aging. It is also packed with the hydrating ingredient squalene, making it fantastic for hair and skin health along with nails.

To use, mash three to four olives, apply to the skin, and then let dry for a few minutes. Rinse off and then pat dry. Trying this at least once a week can help restore the skin’s natural pH.

Aloe Vera

What makes this plant so amazing is that it can be grown virtually everywhere – think gardens, pots, terraces, backyards, etc. It is, as we all know, an excellent rejuvenator for undernourished skin. But, not just in the summer, it can also help in the winter with harsh wind burns. Remove the gel from the leaf, mash it and then massage onto the skin’s surface. Leave it on for 10 minutes, wash the skin with cold water and then pat dry. Your skin will be rejuvenated naturally.

Papaya

Another humble fruit that has long been hailed as a beauty treatment for centuries, the Papaya can reduce under-eye circles, treat acne, remove dead skin cells and even reduce wrinkles. And, thanks to the presence of vitamin A and papain enzyme, it’s also very nourishing.

Take one mashed Papaya and massage it onto the skin for up to five minutes. Wash the skin with milk, followed by water and see how soft your skin feels in minutes.

Almonds

Whether you are a fan of pure almond oil or almond paste, both are excellent sources of Vitamin E. For those with dehydrated skin, massage one teaspoon of almond oil onto the face. Then make a paste of almonds mixed with a dash of milk for consistency and scrub it gently onto the skin. Rinse the face with milk and then water. Not only will this help patchy skin but will give the skin a youthful texture, something we are all in constant search of.