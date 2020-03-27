By Ginny Lawhorn





Ball of Sunshine: A Cocktail for Earth Day

With Earth Day upon us (April 22), we are reminded to take stock of the ways in which we can reduce our carbon footprint, be more mindful of our habits and be kinder overall to our planet. In this spirit, we are highlighting two brands, one leading the industry in sustainability and one that is making world-class products locally.

Earth-friendly Sombra Mezcal is a perfect option for both mezcal lovers and those who are a little reticent to make the leap. It is smoky, but not overwhelmingly so, and creates a depth of flavor that makes traditionally sweet tequila-based cocktails more complex and intriguing.

As tequila has soared in popularity among consumers over the last few years, distillers have been forced to reckon with not only a dwindling supply of agave but also the plant waste created during distillation. Sombra has risen to meet this challenge head-on by converting its discarded agave into adobe bricks, which are in turn used to build subsidized housing in Oaxaca.

Sombra’s strides in sustainability and community building have inspired other mezcal distillers to take steps to reduce their own carbon footprint while at the same time investing back into their communities.

Don Ciccio & Figli has brought the Amalfi Coast to the East Coast with its diverse and distinctive selection of liqueurs. The recipe for its Mandarinetto orange liqueur dates back to 1948, accenting the Italian origin of both the cordial and the distillers.

Its zing, sweetness and bright aroma make it ideal to enjoy on its own as an aperitif or as an alternative when making a cocktail. Their Ivy City tasting room in Washington, D.C., is beautifully appointed and thoughtfully designed. It is a perfect opportunity to explore all Don Ciccio & Figli has to offer without having to go too far from home.

This bright, vibrant creation brings together these spirits for savory, smoky-sweet sipping.

Orange You Glad …

1½ ounces Sombra Mezcal

¾ ounce Don Ciccio

& Figli Mandarinetto

3 ounces carrot juice

2 ounces of orange juice

½ ounce lime juice

A pinch of chili pepper and sea salt

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail glass and stir well.