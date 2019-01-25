A Royal Night

By BaltimoreStyle





The theme for Baltimore Style’s fifth annual Big Bash was a “A Royal Affair,” and the evening lived up to this billing. Held at the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court at the Inner Harbor, this party brought out the fashionable and fashion envy, ending with a show that featured the best looks from area boutiques, all curated and directed by stylist Lana Rae. It was the most luxurious way we know to celebrate the anniversary of what has grown to be a wonderful event. Keep checking back in these pages for more information about our 2019 Big Bash later this year, when we will celebrate Style’s 30th year of publication!

Photos by David Stuck

For more behind the scenes photos from the night, click here.