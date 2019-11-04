By BaltimoreStyle





CHANA presented VOICES: an evening of hope, vision, and inspiration on Oct. 30, 2019. The annual event in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month was co-chaired by Penny Brown and Ellen Plant. With 280 guests, the sold-out event featured inspiring stories of survivorship, including a keynote address by survivor Cheryl Kravitz; and the first Nancy F. Aiken Visionary Award to Executive Director Emerita Nancy Aiken, Ph.D. presented by CHANA’s founder Brenda Brown Rever. The evening included a silent auction of original art created by CHANA’s clients during art therapy sessions.