Autumn-Flavored Drinks to Sip Right Now

By Ginny Lawhorn





Despite its reign over fall flavors through the past decade, pumpkin spice is only one of many delicious autumn tastes to explore. This bountiful selection of alcoholic beverages includes a local pumpkin beer and highlights spirits perfect for seasonal sipping:

Baltimore-based Full Tilt Brewing offers a fall-inspired imperial ale, the Patterson Pumpkin (ABV 9%). Rich, semi-savory and full-bodied, this imperial ale is brewed with fresh pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and brown sugar. Don’t be fooled by those ingredients, though. This beer is sure to satisfy the pumpkin lover wary of pumpkin spice’s sweetness. Find Patterson Pumpkin on draft in the Full Tilt taproom or to-go in a four-pack.

Savage Apple is the first-ever flavor expansion from Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum. This 70-proof expression remains faithful to the rum’s vanilla and caramel pillars but adds elements of fresh apple and cinnamon. The Sailor Jerry brand loves ginger, and I love the ease of Savage Apple in ginger beer or ginger ale with a dash of aromatic bitters.

Jack Daniel’s, the world’s most popular American whiskey, is expanding its flavor portfolio just in time for this fall season. Building on its success with two products, Tennessee Honey and Tennessee Fire, this season, the company is introducing Tennessee Apple. The green apple liquor is blended with the traditional Jack Daniel’s No. 7, and, if you’re curious, is bottled in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee is a unique fusion. Crafted with roasted Arabica coffee and a hint of chocolatey cacao, this new release is mildly caffeinated and “best served as an ice-cold shot at 0 degrees Fahrenheit,” according to Jägermeister. I recommend sipping it over ice with a fresh orange or mixed in with Mexican Coke for an herbaceous two-ingredient cocktail.

Heritage Distilling Company is the largest independently owned craft distillery in Washington State and is a majority women- owned enterprise. Its Brown Sugar Bourbon is truly a jewel and stands out among its already-impressive portfolio. Named “world’s best flavored whisky” by the World Whisky Awards in London in 2018 and again this year, this sweet spirit features notes of cinnamon and brown sugar while maintaining the traditional warmth of a bourbon. Enjoy the simplicity of BSB on the rocks or accent it with walnut bitters and a dark cherry for an old-fashioned worthy of a lounge by the fire.

