Baltimore cancels all large summer events until August 31

By Style Staff





Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced this week that all large public events in the city are canceled through Aug. 31. This includes the Fourth of July fireworks and the annual Artscape festival. In addition, all events expecting fewer than 250 participants are called off through May 31.

“The Janet & Walter Sondheim, Artscape Prize exhibitions, will proceed on a virtual platform this year. Picnic at the Top, held at the top of the World Observation Level, is also canceled,” mayor said in a statement from his office. The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts will continue to seek programing alternatives, including virtual platforms. More event announcements are expected in coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced new actions to reopen more businesses there.

“With significant progress in expanding testing and PPE, I’m confident that Baltimore County is ready to take these next steps, and do so in a safe manner that protects the health of our residents,” Olszewski stated in a press release. “While these steps are important, we’re not out of the woods yet, and I urge all residents to continue practicing social distancing to limit the spread of this virus.”

Olszewski has also issued an order that says:

may reopen with a maximum capacity of 10, including regular staff. Staff must operate by appointment only and with appropriate health and safety guidelines. Other personal establishments will remain closed until further notice. Religious institutions may hold drive-through or drive-in services.

Baltimore County’s prohibition on indoor and outdoor gatherings or events of 10 or more people remains in place.