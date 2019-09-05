Baltimore Designer Heads to Paris

By Adranisha Stephens





Paris Fashion Week is a time when the industry’s best houses, brands and designers debut their new collections and collaborations. This year, Carlous Palmer, a local Baltimore designer, will be counted among them.

Palmer, who is no newbie to fashion, will show nine pieces, all “artistic outerwear and prêt-à-porter, or ready-to wear-items,” he says.

Until the show he is keeping some of the details in the garment bags, so to speak. But he says his inspiration was Ancient Egypt, including the Eye of Horus, an ancient Egyptian symbol of protection, royal power and good health, along with with other symbols and hieroglyphics.

“I think it’s often overlooked, this period. So, I really want to pay homage to Ancient Egypt and modern society with my clothing,” he says.

Palmer also has partnered up with Kirk Shindle of SLANT Evolution and jewelry designer Shana Kroiz for a show at THE RITZ (the former home of Coco Chanel) during Fashion Week and plans to bring a few of his interns to Paris, so they can get a firsthand look behind the scenes.

“I love what I do and I can’t wait to share my passion with younger people in the industry,” he says. “I want to show them what to look out for, to learn from my mistakes and to learn what it really takes to make it.”

Closer to home, Palmer will showcase his designs at “Spectrum of Fashion,” a show staged by the Maryland Historical Society on Oct. 5 and hosted by Maryland native and celebrity designer Christian Siriano.

Palmer was the first student to graduate from the Baltimore School for the Arts with a focus in fashion design and later attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. He has sold his signature designs in boutiques across New York, Palm Beach, Florida and right here in Baltimore. Currently, his pieces can be found at Katwalk Boutique in Fells Point.

“My design style is really about working through shapes. So, my signature pieces are less tailored and I get to be more creative,” he says.

Paris Fashion Weeks runs from Sept. 23-Oct.1.