From neighborhood seafood spots and stylish cafés to smash burgers and elevated American dining, here's a look at the latest restaurant openings and closures across Baltimore City.

By Chelsea Robinson

Baltimore City’s dining scene is constantly changing, with new restaurants joining the landscape and longtime favorites saying goodbye. From seafood-focused concepts to cafés and neighborhood spots, here’s a look at five restaurants opening or preparing to open and five that have closed or are closing this year.

Key takeaways

The bigger picture: Baltimore City’s restaurant scene continues to change, with new concepts ranging from seafood-focused restaurants and elevated American dining to smash burgers and globally inspired cuisine.

The details: New arrivals like Wanna Smash, Nora Blú and The Fishmonger’s Daughter are adding new dining options across Baltimore City.

Why this matters: While some longtime restaurants are closing, new businesses continue to open and bring different dining experiences to the city.

How this helps: Whether you’re looking for a new restaurant to try or hoping to visit a favorite before it closes, this guide highlights the latest changes in Baltimore City’s renowned dining scene.

Openings

Location: 3123 Elliott St., Baltimore

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Wanna Smash brought its “LA’s No. 1 burger” to Canton, built around wagyu smash burgers loaded up with bold toppings. The menu leans into flavor-forward options — burgers like the Hot & Heavy and the Cowgirl show up often in customer shoutouts, and there’s a sampler called The Foursome for anyone who can’t pick just one. Beyond the food, it’s set up as a high-energy bar with a full drink menu and milkshakes on the side.

Location: 36 S. Charles St., Baltimore

Nora Blú is bringing a refined take on Mediterranean cuisine to Baltimore, offering a menu designed for both casual dinners and nights out. The restaurant features dishes including grilled pompano, shish tawook and crab and falafel bites, alongside a lineup of Mediterranean-inspired craft cocktails.

Location: 1307 Point St., Harbor Point

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Chef Matthew Oetting is expanding his Butchers Hill restaurant, Marta Fine Food and Spirits, with the opening of Marta al Mare in Harbor Point this summer. The restaurant will serve American cuisine with Italian influences while introducing a seasonal, seafood-focused menu featuring dishes such as lobster saltimbocca, toro arancini and whole grilled turbot. Marta al Mare will also offer brunch six days a week and an outdoor dining area overlooking Point Park.

Location: 720 Frederick Road, Catonsville

According to WBAL-TV, The Fishmonger’s Daughter carried the Faidley’s Seafood name into Catonsville in June, tracing back to 1886 when the family first set up a seafood stall at Lexington Market. That legacy runs through the new spot — the restaurant highlights its “quality seafood for generations” positioning and serves fresh Chesapeake seafood alongside crafted cocktails, offering brunch, lunch and dinner throughout the week.

Location: 1000 W. 36th St., Baltimore

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Carpet Cafe is the coffee shop tucked inside Carpet Company’s new Station North headquarters, a collaboration with Hampden’s Good Neighbor. It’s open Thursday through Monday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., serving the shop’s usual lineup of lattes, house drip coffee and Japanese-style iced coffee. The food menu nods to the Egyptian heritage of Carpet’s owners, Ayman and Osama Abdeldayem, with paranthas filled with egg and cheese or other sweet and savory fillings.

Closures

Location: 1010 Morton St., Baltimore

According to The Baltimore Sun, Mount Vernon coffee shop and record store Baby’s on Fire is closing, with its final day of service set for July 19. Owners David and Shirlé Koslowski have operated the shop since 2016, offering breakfast and lunch alongside a curated selection of new and used vinyl records. In their closing announcement, the owners cited “significant losses in revenue” tied to the economic downturn.

Location: 301 Light St., Baltimore

Owners Lynnette and Eric Dodson announced they’ll close their combined tea, book and record shop at the end of summer 2026, according to Baltimore Fishbowl. The business, known for its loose-leaf teas, vinyl records and books, had relocated to Harborplace in 2025 as part of a program supporting minority-owned businesses. WMAR2News reported that the closure comes as developers move forward with plans to demolish the Light Street Pavilion. The owners say they plan to keep selling tea and books online and at pop-ups after leaving Harborplace.

Location: 301 W. 29th St., Baltimore

Molina Pizza, a brick-oven pizza stall at R. House since 2017, announced its closure in an April 23 Instagram post, with its final day set for May 26, according to The Baltimore Sun. The stall was known for its range of pizzas, from the classic “NY Cheese” to more creative combinations like crispy chicken with hot honey and roasted red peppers. The current owner Andrew Fechko announced the closure “with great sadness,” and the team offered discounted pizza specials during its final week.

Location: 20 Magothy Beach Road, Pasadena

The Lodge Pasadena, a rustic dining concept from Titan Hospitality Group, has closed after about a year and a half in business. According to Eye On Annapolis, the company cited business conditions in its closing announcement, noting that “the volume of business did not support the immense overhead” required to operate. The restaurant, known for its Maryland crab soup and farm-fresh dishes, encouraged customers to visit its sister location, The Lodge Annapolis.

Location: 11910 Parklawn Drive, Suite O, Rockville

After more than two years in business, Farmland Deli announced its closure in an April 16 Facebook post, according to The Baltimore Sun. Known for sandwiches like the Reuben, chicken pesto panini and vegetable-hummus wrap, the deli announced a BOGO sale on its full menu for its final week, telling customers, “Rockville, this is NOT a drill.”