By Style Staff





Closed by Coronavirus, Baltimore theaters go virtual

Baltimore’s theaters, museums and concert venues might have closed their doors in response to the shutdown imposed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan this week. But that doesn’t mean that they’ve stopped serving the public. They figured that if we cant come to them, they’ll come to us. Check out our list below.

Baltimore Center Stage now has six new short plays to be enjoyed at home.

Audiences can visit SNF Parkway Theater’s site and purchase $12 virtual tickets for any film of their choice.

4615 Theatre Company is offering free videos of previous shows on their website.

Later this month, Art Stream will offer acting classes and social events for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra launched BSO OffStage, where musicians give performances and host podcasts from home.

The Mainstay currently has a playlist of musical performances on its Facebook page and website.

Big Baltimore Improv Group is live streaming shows. You can also take an online class or watch a show.

Olney Theatre has online classes, a recorded performance of “The Amateurs,” and live streams.