Baltimore’s Child’s Early Education and Day Care Fair

By James Meskunas





Find the perfect spot for your little one to bloom and grow at Baltimore’s Child’s 2019 Early Education and Day Care Fair on Sunday, August 18th, from 12-4pm at Merritt Clubs Towson. Meet with representatives from area preschools, day cares, and education programs to determine the best fit for your little one. Bring the whole family and enjoy family fitness classes, arts and crafts, and access to the outdoor pool! Make sure to RSVP to let us know you’re coming and also be registered for a $250 scholarship to the program of your choice! RSVP at bcearlyeducationfair2019.eventbrite.com.