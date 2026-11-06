By Douglas Beatty and Paula Gallagher

Librarians at Baltimore County Public Library are always ready to share recommendations to help you discover your next great read. For more book suggestions, join us for our Virtual Books and Conversation on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. Find information on this and other book-related programs on our events page: https://bcpl.info/events-and-programs

“Dodge City” by Patrick deWitt

It’s 1967, and Lee Clarke is suspended from UCLA after getting into a fistfight with another student. His relationship with his party-loving girlfriend is strained, and he receives a draft notice in the mail that he was never supposed to get. There’s no way he’s going to Vietnam. Lee jumps at the opportunity to deliver a Jaguar from California to New Jersey, which will advance his plan to eventually escape to Canada. Along the way, he stops to visit his alcoholic father in Washington; his estranged mother in Montana; his cynical older brother Harry in Minnesota and finally his twin sister Grace, currently residing in Manhattan. Patrick deWitt gathers a collection of eccentric and often hilarious characters, and a dysfunctional family dynamic that propels this quirky road trip novel. Real emotion and societal commentary laced with insightful humor make this a novel worth savoring.

— Douglas Beatty

“Cat Love” by Tomás Q. Morín

Narrated by an unnamed feline protagonist, “Cat Love” is a thoughtful examination of life, society and how we look at our animal companions. The cat has had a series of owners, but her favorite by far was a man she calls “the Mustache.” Kidnapped and taken to a lab, she becomes trapped in a box by a group of scientists conducting a thought experiment, but the box cannot hold her for long. The story becomes dreamy and ethereal as she is both in and out of the box at the same time. She soon begins to transform into a more unique version of herself. Tender and philosophical, the cat recounts her history but is also keenly observant of the current state of the world around her. This existential, philosophical novel will leave readers pondering long after they read the final page.

— Douglas Beatty

“Partita” by Barbara Kingsolver

Piano prodigy Livia Cable’s life hasn’t turned out as she hoped. Instead of living as a professional musician, she’s running her family’s East Tennessee tobacco farm, giving piano lessons to the locals. Amid cleaning out her dead mother’s house, an unexpected phone call sends her reeling. Sigurd, the zealous union-organizing socialist who upended her college life and ruined her aspirations, wants to see her. The novel flashes back to the spring Livia met him on campus, an older man whose passion for activism rivaled her passion for music performance. Their affair ignites emotions and feelings she’s never experienced. When it becomes clear that Sigurd’s trajectory doesn’t include her, she’s devastated. Kingsolver explores themes of class, privilege, psychological abuse, abandonment, mental health and found family in a way that makes readers ache. Classical music anchors “Partita” as much as it does Livia, and Kingsolver’s insights into growing up as an educated outsider in a working-class family infuse this deeply affecting novel.

— Paula Gallagher

“Crocodilopolis” by John Manuel Arias

Revenge is taken to the nth degree in Arias’ second novel, a dark family saga that introduces Seth Oreamundo, former director of Costa Rica’s national petroleum refinery, now 10 years exiled in Washington, D.C.. Gone is the lavish lifestyle he shared with his wife and son, and in its place is a blue-hot flame of anger directed at the architect of his downfall, his younger brother Osario. One trip back to Costa Rica gives him a chance at the ultimate revenge, a plan involving the massive river crocodiles of the brothers’ childhood. Arias deftly moves back and forth through time, filling in the family lineage and history to explain Seth’s trajectory and the source of his anger and resentment toward Osario. Arias understands human nature, clearly enjoying the plot twists he deploys. “Crocodilopolis” is that rare literary novel with page-turner quality. Well-developed characters, action and more than a little dark humor will keep you reading well into the night.

— Paula Gallagher