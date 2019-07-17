The Can Can!

By Ginny Lawhorn





In the dog days of summer, when the heat is at its most intense and immobilizing, concocting a cocktail can seem daunting. Fear not, friends! Numerous canned beverage offerings have burst onto the scene to solve your summer sipping needs, whether it is poolside patio partying, stoop sitting or beach bumming. Pack a cooler and crack a can.

The Coppola Sofia Blanc de Blanc, in its stylish pink 187-milliliter can, was an early trendsetter more than a decade ago and became an immediate favorite for Hollywood swag bags and bougie bridal showers. The line has been expanded to include Brut Rosé and Rosé minis that are equally darling, chic and ready to drink.

Cutwater Spirits canned cocktails are crafted with whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and mixers all made at their distillery in sunny San Diego. With 14 ready-to-enjoy expressions ranging from a mellow 5 percent to a punchy 12.5 percent ABV, there is something for literally everyone on your guest list. The vodka soda options, ranging from lime to grapefruit to cucumber, come in at 99 calories and zero carbs.

Our beach-loving friends at Dogfish Head Craft Brewery spent more than a year developing a “lo-cal IPA” that has fewer calories but “mighty” character. Slightly Mighty has notes of pineapple, mango and citrus that are prominent in this 95-calorie, 12-ounce gem.

Slow & Low Rock and Rye is a class act canned cocktail that is created with Union-made rye whiskey, 100 percent raw honey, navel oranges, cocktail biters and a pinch of rock candy. Beware, this 100-milliliter, 84-proof can is twice the shot you’re used to when ponying up to a bar.

Fabrizia Italian-Styled Lemonade is a refreshing ready-to-drink cocktail handcrafted with limoncello, vodka and freshly squeezed lemonade. At 8 percent ABV, this citrus-forward blend is crisp with a kick. With a bit more of a twist, the Fabrizia Italian Margarita can features limoncello, tequila and fresh-squeezed lemonade from sweet Sicilian lemons.

Ginny Lawhorn is an award-winning bartender at Landmark Theatres, Harbor East, and founder of Baltimore Cocktail Week.