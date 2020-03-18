#Carryoutwednesday Is On Deck We Can't Eat Out; Let's Eat In

By Style Staff





As the days of this coronavirus-induced isolation leave many Marylanders feeling uncertain, it’s safe to say we could all go for a stiff drink. Or a bite from one of our favorite local eateries. But with all bars and restaurants closed until further notice — and urgent warnings from public health experts to socially distance ourselves — our options are slim.

Fortunately, plenty of our favorite Baltimore-area bars and restaurants have opened up carryout, drive-through and delivery options to keep us all fed.

So now, it’s our turn to join and support local restaurants and communities for #carryoutwednesday. Below is a list of businesses currently participating. Place an order for pickup, delivery or curbside to-go and then share your photos on social media using the hashtag #carryoutwednesday. Please use this as a resource to support your local restaurants!

Alma Cocina Latina (Canton, Baltimore)

The Venezuelan restaurant is offering up their signature arepas, express style. You can place your order through their new ordering system to pick up between 5 to 8 p.m., excluding Sundays. Call 667-212-4273 for more information and to order ahead of time.

Aldo’s Ristorante Italiano (Little Italy, Baltimore)

This Italian eatery is offering carryout and curbside pickup nightly from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Diners can call 410-727-0700 to place their orders, or they have the option to receive a “Nitrile Glove Delivery” by an Aldo’s Staff member. (available 5:30-7:30 p.m.)

Amicci’s (Little Italy, Baltimore)

At this fast-casual Italian eatery, guests can select food, beer and wine for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery. If you need even more of an incentive, diners who call in their orders (410-528-1096) directly to the restaurant can score a buy-one-get-one-free dinner entree deal for the week of March 16.

Bambao (Harbor East, Baltimore)

Don’t worry; you can still order your favorite steamed bun (bao) sandwiches and signature rice bowls because Bamboa is still offering takeout and delivery. Call 443-438-3528 or use the Bambao app for pickup/curbside orders. Newcomers can receive 15 percent off their first online pickup order using the code BAMB15. Long time patrons can use the code BAMB5 to get 5 percent off all other orders. And, if delivery is your thing, the restaurant uses DoorDash.

Baba’s Mediterranean Kitchen (Locust Point, Baltimore)

This family-run business is bringing their Mediterranean fare curbside, as well as offer catering packages and Grubhub/delivery options to customers. Diners can dial 410-727-7482 to place curbside orders.

Black Eyed Suzie’s (Bel Air)

Black-Eyed Suzie’s will now be offering a limited menu while still offering carryout and curbside pickup daily. Delivery services will be between noon-9 p.m. and offered in a 5-mile radius from Black Eyed Suzie’s. Customers can call in orders to 443-371-7993 or order and pay through the restaurant’s app.

Bluebird Cocktail Room and Pub (Hampden, Baltimore)

You can grab food and alcohol for takeout and curbside pickup at this popular pub daily, from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Drink choices include bottled cocktails, like the bar’s signature Old Fashioned, as well as wine and Belgian beer. To check out their limited takeout menu, visit thebluebirdbaltimore.com.

Blair’s on Hudson (Canton, Baltimore)

Check out their curbside service and delivery options on Grubhub. The restaurant is offering a 20 percent discount on all purchases as well as to-go wine and beer. Call 443-939-2440 for easy pickup.

Crooked Crab Brewing Co. (Odenton)

This brewing company is offering to-go growler fills from noon-8 p.m. Monday through Sunday through call-ahead orders and curbside pickup. And, fifteen percent of all to-go sales will go to their beer-tenders during this time of need. Call 443-569-9187 to have your order prepped and ready!

Chuck’s Trading Post (Hampden, Baltimore)

This community hub will remain open as a small grocery, beer and wine store. But, it’s also offering pickup, curbside service and delivery Postmates on a limited schedule. Currently, there is no minimum order and no service fee for pickup. You can also call the restaurant to place an order: 410-366-0178.

Cafe Gia (Little Italy, Baltimore)

This cafe is offering curbside pickup and delivery from the restaurant’s full menu. For larger families, the cafe even put together a special “Sunday Supper” consisting of a half tray of the house or chopped Caesar salad, a half tray of pasta, garlic bread and four house-made cannoli for $75. Add on a house wine for $20 to make it a complete dining experience. You can call the cafe directly at (410) 685-6727 to order.

Monument City Brewing Co. (Baltimore Highlands)

Starting today through Sunday, the brewery will have curbside to-go sales of beer from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include a 10 percent discount. At this time, the brewery is not offering growler fills.

Johnnys (Roland Ave, Baltimore)

While the business has temporarily closed its dining room service, they are still offering local delivery and take-away from a limited menu, including items like sandwiches, snacks and full course entrees. Curbside pickup is available from noon- 8 p.m. and local delivery options are available to Roland Park and adjacent neighborhoods.

Reopening Thursday, March 19 with a limited menu, online ordering and curbside pickup. Check out their online menu here.

Ceremony Coffee (Annapolis)

Carry-out and mobile ordering available. Offering 25 percent off your first order using the mobile app.

Honeygrow (Multiple locations)

Carryout and curbside are available. Free delivery on all orders using the mobile app. Delivery specials – UberEats (Unlimited free delivery 3/16-3/22), GrubHub (Free Delivery 3/19-3/22), DoorDash (Free delivery on first order through 3/31)

Neopol Savory Smokery (Belvedere Square Market)

Offering a special delivery menu through March 19, from 11:30-1:30 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Check their website for more details.

We are actively compiling a list of who’s offering delivery, pickup and more. If you don’t see your bar, brewery or restaurant, please tweet us @StyleMagazine or tag us on Instagram @baltimorestylemag