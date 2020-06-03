Cindy Karen: Clothing For The Jet-Setter In All Of Us

By Adranisha Stephens





The day that I realized I would spend most of my adult life in workwear is the same day I found myself sweating while rolling bags of ill-fitting blouses, scratchy wool skirts and too-tight blazers into a donation bin.

If we aren’t smart in choosing workwear we like, then an alarming percentage of our closet will one day be drab, unflattering and uncomfortable.

Thankfully, there is no shortage of trendy places to find the kind of workwear that we want to wear — the type that not only makes us look good but feel good. Enter: Cindy Karen, a fashion brand with an eye for travel-ready, fuss-free pieces. Inspired by a life in the aviation world, it strives to encourage and promote travel by making it simple and less overwhelming to get up and go. It also has staple pieces that are perfect for an office environment, and the occasional happy hour once off the clock.

I was lucky enough to have the Cindy Karen brand send me some pieces to try, perfect for the workplace, as well as the Jetsetter in all of us.

I’m 5-5 and typically wear a size large, and all the clothes I tried on from Cindy Karen fit me exceptionally well. Cindy Karen’s Cape Town Slacks on the Go ($98) and Maryland Stunning Day or Night Dress ($182) are two of my favorite pieces — the latter is an excellent dress for the hot summer months with its loose, breathable shape that’s surprisingly flattering whether it’s dressed up for work with heels or dressed down for the weekend with flats. You can even throw on some tights and sport it in the winter and fall months.

The San Francisco classic tailored blazer ($172) is a real wardrobe workhorse that’s easy to dress up or down and flattering for a wide range of sizes and builds. It’s made of a stretchy, breathable fabric that, like a good chunk of Cindy Karen’s clothing, is machine washable. I have yet to find a blazer more versatile than this one for its price.

I could go on, but all in all, I had a great experience trying out some pieces from Cindy Karen’s collection, and I highly recommend any woman who has trouble finding affordable, high-quality work clothes check out the company’s site to see if its dresses, pants, and blazers are the right fit for you.

Want to learn more? I spoke to Cindy Karen about her inspiration behind her clothing line below:

When did Cindy Karen officially launch?

CK: September 2017

How did you get into designing clothes?

CK: I began designing clothes because of a lifelong passion. I have enjoyed fashion since I was a young girl. I used to design clothes for my Barbie’s and then as a woman, my travels around the world inspired me to create a line of my own that solved problems and was fashionable!

Can you explain the vision behind creating this brand? What did you most enjoy about the process?

CK: I loved the creative research involved in narrowing down the styles that would make life easier but still have elements that are chic and classic. I was trying to solve a problem that I notice many women have. We want to look our best, but sacrificing comfort is not an option in our modern world where so many people are resorting to workout wear. The professional woman needs something with a timeless shape and to show up looking her best in a pinch.

What are some of your favorite pieces from the collection and why?

CK: The Cape Town pant has been a smash hit because it meets all of our needs for comfort and style in everyday situations. I love pairing them with the San Francisco Jacket, a favorite of mine that goes with just about anything, from dresses to pants.

What kinds of materials are used in your clothing?

CK: We stick to very movable fabric, often with a little stretch, and our jersey cotton turtlenecks are a favorite for their soft buttery feel.

How are they perfect for the everyday busy woman or travel fashionistas out there?

CK: In today’s world, we need simple. Even though I took my time to think through my line, I know that the average woman doesn’t have that luxury. Therefore I have thought for her. This is easy, grab and go solution to the woman who still wants to look put together. Our line translates too many different scenarios and destinations, making it a great solution for travel as well.

Do you have any new launches coming soon?

CK: We do! We are so excited to be working on a new jacket line. We have seen how popular our best-selling Toronto and San Francisco have been and are answering the need for more layer-able items. Jackets are such an easy way to play up the professionalism of an outfit and of course, they keep you warm!