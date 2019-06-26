Cocktails by Sunset

By BaltimoreStyle





Every town has its favorite spots from where the scenic views unfold — preferably as we sit with drink in hand. Baltimore is filled with bars and restaurants with outdoor patios that offer a breath of fresh air above the city streets — or a seat by the water. The Skybar lounge at the Lord Baltimore Hotel is no exception, and it is now open for the summer season, we can report after attending its summer kickoff. Perched on the hotel’s 19th-floor rooftop, which offers stunning views of the surrounding skyline, the open-air bar draws a stylish crowd with its handcrafted cocktails. There’s the SkyCollins, made with lime vodka, ginger syrup and lemon juice, and the SkyBreeze, which combines vodka, muddled cucumber and strawberries. There’s also a full menu of light bites to nibble on while you enjoy some libations. Then there’s the chance to take a sky-high selfie. You’ll see why you need to when you take in sweeping views of the cityscape.

Here’s a list of other Baltimore area locales, where open-air dining and drinking are the best ways to welcome these warm-weather months. Don’t see your favorite bar listed here? Send us a photo of you from your preferred watering hole, and we will post it on our social media.

BALTIMORE CITY

AmperSea

They serve mussels flavored with Natty Boh and partner with Living Classrooms, all while offering a front-row seat to the Patapsco River. 1417 Thames St., ampersea.com

Barcocina

A patio, tacos and crab guacamole. OK! 1629 Thames St. barcocina.com

Bo Brooks

Serving crabs since 1964, Bo Brooks has outlasted a lot of whippersnappers on the restaurant scene. This is the place to take your out-of-town friends so you can teach them how to eat crabs. And just in case they don’t want to drink a beer with their shellfish, there are plenty of cocktails, such as the Baltimore Hurricane. 2780 Lighthouse Point, bobrooks.com

Blue Pit BBQ and Whiskey Bar

The backyard picnic tables and outdoor lighting set the right casual vibe for these slow-cooked sandwiches that include a vegan option. You can bring both the nonmeat eaters and your dog. 1601 Union Ave., bluepitbbq.com

Bond Street Social

This gem has brunch, plates to share and a spot to watch boats come in and out of the harbor. 901 S. Bond St, bondstreetsocial.com

The Bygone

Highest view of our city and harbor? We don’t know for sure, but we think you should grab a drink there and see for yourself. 400 International Drive, 29th Floor, thebygonerestaurant.com

Cosima

Dinner on the outdoor patio at this Italian-inspired favorite is the perfect mix of the new-school Baltimore food scene and the city’s industrial past. Mill No. 1, 3000 Falls Road, cosimamill1.com

LB Skybar, Lord Baltimore Hotel

See our description above. Grab a drink and salute the summer! 20 W. Baltimore St., lordbaltimorehotel.com

Mt. Washington Tavern

The second-floor bar that overlooks Mount Washington’s quaint streets is

date-night ideal. 5700 Newbury St. mtwashingtontavern.com

Nick’s Fish House

Even the Red Sox eat here when in town, according to Instagram. Who can blame them? The view, the food, the grapefruit crushes … we could go on.

2600 Insulator Drive, nicksfishhouse.com

The Raw Bar

We don’t know much yet about this new restaurant that is taking over the

site of what once was The Boathouse and, back in the (party-filled) day, The Bay Café. But its waterfront location makes it just right for summertime dining. 2809 Boston St.

The Sandlot

Sand in our toes, drink in our hand, cares forgotten. This little summer special is only open during the season, so don’t miss out. 1000 Wills St.,

sandlotbaltimore.com

V-NO Wine Bar and Shop

Fells Point’s waterfront wine bar is the perfect place to grab a glass after some shopping — and, of course, you can browse for bottles to take home. 905 S. Ann St., v-no.com

Wicked Sisters

Oh, these sisters, they are always up to something. In this case, it’s a second-floor deck that’s just right for a night out. 3845 Falls Road, wickedsistershampden.com

BALTIMORE COUNTY

The Greene Turtle

Their rooftop deck lets you drink head and shoulders (and cocktails) above

the rest of the crowd. 408 York Road, Towson, thegreeneturtle.com

Hard Yacht Café

The quintessential dock bar has weekend brunch specials as well as drink discounts for every night of the week. 8500 Cove Road, Dundalk,

hardyacht.com

Hightopps Backstage Grille

Who wants to eat on their own patio, when you can meet your friends here

and someone else makes the drinks? 2306 York Road, Timonium,

hightoppsbackstagegrille.com

Michael’s Cafe

You might have heard a good thing or two about their crab cakes. Their cocktail menu gets raves as well. 2119 York Road, Timonium,

michaelscafe.com

The Oregon Grille

The thing about Baltimore is that one doesn’t have to travel far, just to Shawan Road, to find open space, starry skies and both steak and seafood.

1201 Shawan Road, Cockeysville, theoregongrille.com

Sunset Cove

Flip flops, tiki bar, coconut shrimp — say no more. The website has not only

the restaurant’s address, but also its longitude and latitude. 3408 Red Rose Farm Road, Middle River, sunsetcovemd.com

Tark’s

Courtyard cocktails for a week-night happy hour? Sure, we’re there. Green Spring Station 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville, tarksgrill.com

The Valley Inn

Not traveling this weekend? That’s OK. Get some R-and-R and a little dinner at The Valley Inn’s patio and bar. This Falls Road mainstay feels secluded enough to make you feel like you have escaped. 10501 Falls Road, Lutherville,

thevalleyinn.us

A FEW FARTHER AWAY …

Fratelli’s

This summer, this seafood and Italian restaurant plans to open a patio, providing another outdoor option for those who can’t make it to the water.

2315 Hanover Pike, Hampstead, fratellispasta.com

Kentmorr Restaurant & Crab House

Dirty Dave’s Tiki Bar

Two of many dock bars/crab houses that make for a great stop on the way to the beach or the final destination and the weekend perk of living an East Coast life. 910 Kentmorr Road, Stevensville, kentmorr.com

Nauti Goose Restaurant

One of several North East’s restaurants with a river view, Nauti Goose has two decks, live music and a new menu. 200 W. Cherry St., North East,

nautigoose.net