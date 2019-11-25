Cold Weather Cool

By Rebecca Brown





Brrrr, it’s getting cold in Charm City! Not to worry, though. We’ve got you covered. What’s trending hot when it’s cold out? Checkered trench coats, colorful parkas and fuzzy shearling top coats. Durable combat boots are pretty and practical this fall, and over-the-knee boots and square-toed booties add intrigue to any outfit. Add a dose of sass with leopard and snakeskin, and glitz up any outfit with glitter and metallic accents — perfect for the holiday season. Complete your look with a giant carryall that bids farewell to the micro bag and fits all the essentials and more.

Court & Rowe

Plaid-lined classic trench coat in classic khaki

($299)

J. Crew Teddy sherpa topcoat in colorblock

($268)

UGG Krystal puffer tote

($95)

Jessica Simpson Henlee knee-high wedge boot

($198, Nordstrom)

J. Crew Granstorm parka

($350)

DeMellier The Barcelona

($670)

Karl Lagerfeld Paris

Pippa crystal-embellished platform boot

($199, Nordstrom)

Stand Studio

Medium Lolita Teddy faux fur shearling tote

($195, Nordstrom)

Marks & Spencer

Multi-buckle ankle boot

($77.50)

Teva

Ember mid

($90)

J. Crew

Nordic boot in haircalf

($298)

H&M

Red faux fur coat

($50)