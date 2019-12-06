By Jessica Gregg





Color Pop

When this Roland Park colonial needed a refresh, the homeowners sought advice from the creatives at STEPHANIE BRADSHAW, the Baltimore-based design firm. Thematic inspiration came from the homeowners’ art collection, the perfect springboard for complementary layers and textures, and a certain bold hue: a splash of red that is both an entry point and a touchstone.

“Painting the ceilings a subtle gray in the dining room helped accentuate the large-scale painting above the mantel by local artist Michael Owen,” Stephanie Bradshaw, the firm’s owner, says. “Indigo-hued walls were a special request of the homeowner and we think they really gave this room the drama they were seeking.

Painting the interior window frames black helped warmed up the space and give it a more intimate feel.” Furniture was carefully sourced for functionality and durability, she adds. The final stage of the transformation included exotic accent pieces that were woven throughout the décor to incorporate the family’s love of travel. stephaniebradshaw.com