Wedding Cover Contest!

Calling all engaged couples: We’re having a cover contest, and we’re looking to feature one pair of Baltimore area betrothed on the cover of our upcoming Wedding Issue.

WHO: Maybe you and your fiancee!

WHAT: Our Wedding 2020 issue, which hits newsstands at the end of January.

HOW: Tell us about yourself and your partner. Send an email to jgregg@midatlanticmedia.com and tell us in 250 or fewer words how you met and what’s special about your relationship. Put this text right in the body of the email, but please also attach a photo. All photos and stories will be used on BaltimoreStyle.com when the Wedding Issue comes out, even if you are not selected as cover models. Deadline to enter the contest is Thursday, Dec. 5.

WHAT ELSE: Couples must be available for the photo shoot during the week of December 9-13. Wedding attire will be provided.

WE LOVE A GOOD LOVE STORY AND CAN’T WAIT TO HEAR YOURS!