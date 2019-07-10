By Susan C. Ingram





Spending your summer sunning and funning from O.C. to Fells? Time to dry out and cool off in your new lounge/study.

Slinky Studio, $499,000; 5 bedrooms; 3/1 bathrooms; 3,954 square feet. Forget the stodgy study. This modernized mid-century marvel in the heart of Pikesville includes this cheeky lounge with a built-in brick fireplace and floor-to-cathedral-ceiling windows — the better to read your Philip Roth collection with all that natural light streaming in. Meanwhile, summer is not quite over, so take that angsty beach read out to the built-in pool just a few steps from the patio. —BARRY NABOZNY, RE/MAX PREMIER ASSOCIATES, 410-977-7600

Manored Monkton, $2,250,000; 6 bedrooms; 6/1 bathrooms; 8,707 square feet. You might not yet need the 11 — yes, 11 — wood-burning fireplaces at Sweet Air Manor in Monkton, aka Historic Clynmalira, but you can get lost looking through your perfectly alphabetized, Dewey-decimal library of all those great books from the world’s literary canon that you (ahem) haven’t quite found the time to start plowing through yet. But wait, there’s time! Before the rush of the social season and the holidays start bearing down, take a break and go groom your pet thoroughbred out there in your six-stall barn. Tally ho! —JORY FRANKLE, NORTHROP REALTY, A LONG & FOSTER COMPANY, 443-921-3900

Airy Library, $1,499,000; 5 bedrooms; 5/2 bathrooms; 7,179 square feet. OK, that’s pushing it, I know. Not really a library, but look at this room! A totally unique, stunningly chic place to sink into that awesome window seat and get cracking on your Jane Austen collection. Then plug your streaming device into that 8K, 85-inch, wide-screen LED TV to binge watch all the best movie adaptations. (Don’t forget “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”!) —MONUMENT SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY, INC., 410-274-2936

Very Woodberry, $735,000; 4 bedrooms; 3/2 bathrooms; 3,012 square feet. Now, really, what else could you do in this room besides dive into the newest, most ironic hipster novel or memoir of the latest micro-brew craft-beer meister? This ultra-modern duplex in the retro-renovated Clipper Mill would be the best gathering space for your new monthly literary salon, where, after discussing emerging small presses, you can lope over to the bar at Woodberry Kitchen and, well, have one of those uber-locally produced Baltimore brews. Dude. —TED STEWART, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES HOMESALE REALTY, 410-583-0400