Day by Day

By Jessica Gregg





COVID-19 is not the first disaster that I have covered as a journalist, but it is the first one that I have

covered that also affects me.

Before I had children, I spent a year flying to domestic disasters, such as wildfires, hurricanes and tornados, lots of tornados, and writing about them for an American Red Cross website. It was surreal to be in the midst of neighborhood- leveling devastation and then return to my own house, safe and snug.

Now what is strange is that it’s from our very homes that most of us are witnessing this pandemic. Sheltered in place, we wait this out. Like Mid-Atlantic Media, many of our advertisers are small businesses. Many are closed or have modified hours; they are waiting this out, too, figuring out how to support their workers and themselves.

It is always our hope to champion small businesses as well as Baltimore’s creativity and innovation. For that reason, we knew that even if many of our advertisers could not join us in this issue, we still had to bring it to our readers. The spirit of our community is strong, and we want this issue to remind you of that. Now, more than ever, we need good news. Here it is, in these pages.

Throughout the month, we will be posting new content, and we have a few surprises up our sleeves. Now would be a great time to sign up for our newsletter if you don’t already receive it. You can do that on our website, too.

Finally, follow us on social media.

We’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We’d love to connect with you and to hear how you are doing.

Be well and be safe. Happy reading!