DogFest Returns with a Bark

By BaltimoreStyle





The area’s favorite pup party returns this weekend. DogFest will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. at the Baltimore Humane Society in Reisterstown.

The festival features dog-themed crafts, a moon bounce, ambassadors from Irvine Nature Center’s animal program and a LEGO play zone, a new feature this year. Race Pace also will bring electric-assist bicycles for festival goers to try.

And that’s just for humans! Dogs can bowl a game of 10 pins, play hide and seek, run agility courses and create a paw painting, which their owners will surely want for a keepsake. In addition, there are several contests, including Best Kisser and Best Costume. Finally … the winners of the Best of Fest photo contest will be featured in Baltimore Style and Baltimore’s Child magazine!

DogFest tickets are $10 online through Sept. 19; kids ages 12 and younger get free admission. At the festival, tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12. Kids ages 5 and younger get free admission at the door. So do dogs!

The rain date for this event is Saturday, Oct. 5.

Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown; dogfest.org